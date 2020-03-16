Sialic Acid Market Analysis and Forecast Industry Trends, Market Segments, Landscape, Key Players Analysis by 2024

Market Overview

There is rising consumer awareness about the benefits of sialic acid in brain development, cell wall formation, and synaptic signaling. The availability of functional foods & beverages with sialic acid is on the rise due to increasing health awareness. Moreover, many infant nutrition brands such as Nestlé and Danone are promoting their infant milk formulas as the best suitable alternative to breast milk. Hence, to justify this claim, these companies have fortified their milk formulas with all the constituents present in breast milk, including sialic acid, in nearly the same concentrations. Such product launches help increase consumer awareness and provide opportunities for growth to market players.

Leading Players

Some of the key players in the Global Sialic Acid Market are

Inbiose NV (Belgium),

Nacalai Tesque (Japan),

R&S Pharmchem Co., Ltd (China),

Rose Scientific Inc. (US),

Carbosynth Limited (UK),

Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH (Germany)

Wuhan Zhongke Optics Valley Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd (China).

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global sialic acid market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW).

North America was the largest sialic acid market, accounting for 53.08% of the total market share in 2018; the regional market is projected to register a moderate growth rate during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The presence of major manufacturers with advanced equipment for the extraction and purification of sialic acid and the easy availability of various sources of sialic such as porcine, bovine, and ovine milk are the main drivers for regional market growth.

Europe accounted for a market share of 34.47% of the global sialic acid market in 2018 and the regional market is expected to remain the second largest during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The growth of the sialic acid market in the region can be attributed to the rising consumer demand for dietary supplements and infant milk formula. Moreover, consumers are increasingly opting for healthy and nutritious beverages over calorie-heavy soft drinks that offer little to no functional benefits.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing sialic acid market during the review period. The regional market accounted for a considerably low market share of 10.24% in 2018. However, it is projected to register the highest growth rate of 12.64% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Increasing awareness of the benefits of sialic acid and growing per capita disposable incomes in the region are expected to drive market growth. Moreover, the rising number of working women due to rapid urbanization is propelling the demand for breast milk substitutes. Infant formula contains sialic acid as a functional ingredient, helpful in brain development.

The market in RoW, which includes South America, the Middle East, and Africa, accounted for a negligible market share of 2.51% in 2018; moreover, the regional market is projected to register a steady CAGR of 9.13% during the forecast period. The growth of the sialic acid market in the rest of the world is due to the increasing demand for functional foods in developing countries in the region. The sialic acid market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to reach USD 127.6 thousand by the end of 2024 at a CAGR of 9.27

Industry Segment

The global Sialic Acid Market has also been segmented by form and application.

By form, the global sialic acid market has been classified as solid and liquid. The solid segment is expected to account for the maximum share during the forecast period. Sialic acid is a powdered or crystallized acid also known as dehydrated sialic acid. It is preferred as an ingredient in functional food products, infant milk formula, and pharmaceuticals. Powdered sialic acid has better blending properties as compared to the liquid form.

By application, the global sialic acid market has been divided into infant nutrition, dietary supplements, cosmetics and personal care products, and others. The infant nutrition segment accounted for the largest market share of 61.62% in 2018. However, the cosmetics and personal care products segment is projected to register the highest growth rate of 12.96% during the forecast period.