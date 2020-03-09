Shunt Voltage References Market Growth to be Fuelled by Advancements in Technology (2018-2028)

Global Shunt Voltage References Market: Introduction

Shunt voltage references have two terminals, GND and OUT, and are based on a concept that is similar to zener diodes. Shunt voltage references require an external resistor module and they operate in parallel connection with the load. A shunt voltage reference may be considered as a current source that is controlled by the potential difference between the GND terminal and the OUT terminal. Regulations can be achieved by adjusting the level of current so that the difference between the supply voltage and the first resistance drop is equal to the reference voltage at the OUT gate. In other words, a constant voltage value is maintained by the shunt reference at the OUT gate by ensuring that the load current and reference current summation comes out to be a constant. These electronic modules levy no limit on the maximum power supply voltage, given that the first resistance is appropriately sized for power dissipation. The power supply connected to the shunt voltage reference circuit delivers the same quantity of maximum current regardless of the load. The supplied current flows through the reference and load, thus dropping the voltage across the first resistance to maintain the reference voltage at the OUT terminal of a shunt voltage reference module.

Shunt voltage references can be integrated into novel electrical circuit configurations, such as limiting circuits, clipping circuits, floating regulators and negative regulators. Shunt voltage references usually feature lower operating currents than series references.

Global Shunt Voltage References Market: Dynamics

Shunt voltage references are finding applications in automotive, communication technology and consumer electronics with ever-rising advancements in the shunt voltage reference technology. The ever-increasing adoption of shunt voltage references facilitates efficient industrial automation in the end-use verticals. This factor is expected to be a primary driver of the global shunt voltage references market during the forecast period. Factors, such as low procurement costs, minimised noise pollution and ease of use, are estimated to propel the adoption rate of shunt voltage reference modules during the forecast period. The compact nature of a shunt voltage reference module facilitates high integration in devices, such as automotive electronics, solar & wind-powered systems, battery-operated devices and portable electronics, to enhance device efficiency and ensure their optimal functionality. Reduction in the sizes of shunt voltage references is also estimated to drive the global shunt voltage references market during the forecast period.

However, low speeds of output voltage production are expected to play a major role in restraining the overall growth of the global shunt voltage references market during the forecast period. The components integrated into shunt voltage references demand regular maintenance and replacement. This factor makes shunt voltage references tedious to use, and is expected to further restrict the growth of the global shunt voltage references market.

Global Shunt Voltage References Market: Segmentation

With regards to application, the global shunt voltage references market can be segmented into:

Electronics Isolated Power Supplies Adapters

Automotive

Other Applications

Currently, the electronics application segment holds the largest market share of the global market. However, automotive applications are expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Shunt Voltage References Market: Competition Landscape

Key Vendors

Some of the key players operating in the global shunt voltage references market are NXP Semiconductors; Fairchild Semiconductor; Infineon Technologies; Texas Instruments Inc.; Diodes Incorporated; Maxim Integrated; Analog Devices, Inc.; Rohm Semiconductors; Intersil Corporation; Amphenol; Methode Electronics, Inc. and Arrow Electronics, Inc., among others.

Global Shunt Voltage Reference Market: Regional Outlook

The shunt voltage references market in Europe is expected to hold the largest market share of the global shunt voltage references market during the forecast period owing to the high presence of shunt voltage reference solution providers in this region. The shunt voltage references markets in Asia Pacific and North America are expected to continue to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for efficient industrial automation in these regions. China is expected to exhibit the highest growth in the Asia Pacific shunt voltage references market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the ever-rising number of SMEs and large enterprise establishments in the country.