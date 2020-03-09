Shrink Bands Market to Represent Significant Revenue Growth During 2017 – 2027

Global Shrink Bands – Market Overview:

Shrink bands are one of the sturdiest and ideal labels for goods that are exposed to friction and severe humidity. Shrink bands is an irreplaceable packaging solution which is especially used on caps & closures for packaging of beverages. Shrink bands doesn’t have an adhesive which would help the caps to be reused. Shrink bands can be used on various types of caps & closures such as screw caps, snap on caps, push on caps, twist-off lug closures, and thermoformed lids, flip top caps, metal crown caps, etc. Shrink bands are mainly used for packaging of products in various applications such as dairy products, fruit beverages, bottled water, energy drinks, carbonated drinks, alcoholic beverages, pharmaceutical syrups, personal care & cosmetics, etc. In recent few years, manufacturers are looking for more aesthetic and tamper evident packaging solutions. As a result of this, the demand for shrink bands is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

Global Shrink Bands – Market Dynamics:

Global shrink bands market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to increase in the demand for beverage packaging. Shrink bands are one of the most cost effective tamper evident solutions available in the market. They can be applied manually on the caps neck or cover of container and can be sealed by using heat gun for shrinking. Manufacturers of such type of consumable products are looking for providing shrink bands to consumers which are cost effective with good tamper evident properties. In addition, shrink bands manufacturers are trying to provide light weight and biodegradable packaging solutions which are nowadays in traction. Furthermore, manufacturers are also using shrink bands for advertisement of the brand for which the product is being made. Moreover, due to strict norms or regulations related to the usage of plastic in packaging is hampering the market for shrink bands to a certain extend.

Global Shrink Bands – Market Segmentation:

The global shrink bands market can be segmented by material type, product type, and by application.

On the basis of material type, the global shrink bands market is segmented into –

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Oriented Polystyrene (OPS)

Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)

Polyethylene (PE)

Others

On the basis of product type, the global shrink bands market is segmented into –

Neck Bands

Roll Stock

Wrap Preforms

Combo Bands

Printed Bands

On the basis of application, the global shrink bands market is segmented into –

Dairy Products

Fruit Beverages

Bottled Water

Energy Drinks

Carbonated Drinks

Alcoholic Beverages

Pharmaceutical Syrups

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

Global Shrink Bands Market – Regional Overview:

The global shrink bands market can be divided into seven major regions which are as follows –

North America

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Eastern Europe

Japan

Western Europe

The market of shrink bands in North America region is expected to dominate during the forecast period 2017-2025. This market for shrink bands is then followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe as second and third most favourable market. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America region are also anticipated to witness substantial growth due to the need for shrink bands for beverage packaging on a large extent in these regions.

Global Shrink Bands Market – Key players:

Few of the key players in the shrink bands market are CCL Industries Inc, Klockner Pentaplast, Consolidated Label Co., Aaron Packaging, Inc., Ameri-Seal, Inc., Traco Manufacturing Inc., Kaufman Container Company, Navkar Plastipack Private Limited, Simida Packaging Co., Ltd., Zhongbao Color Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd., Impact Sleeves, etc.

