Shoulder Replacement Market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 2898.2 Mn by the end of 2025

The shoulder replacement market is expected to witness robust growth and is anticipated to grow across important regional markets in the coming years. Persistence Market Research has captured the rhythm of the global shoulder replacement market and has represented it in an insights format in a new research publication titled “Shoulder Replacement Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025).” This research study focuses on the impact of drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities on the global shoulder replacement market during the period 2017 to 2025. A detailed segmentation is covered in the report, which helps in estimating the value and volume projections during the period 2017 to 2025.

Global Shoulder Replacement Market: Factors Impacting Growth During 2017 to 2025

The main factors boosting the growth of the global shoulder replacement market are – the rising number of surgeries, the technological advancements, increasing disposable income, increasing focus on cost efficiency, transparency of data, increased strategic alliances to initiate knowledge sharing, and the rising life expectancy of the population. However, the market is not devoid of hurdles. Delayed tendering and reimbursement streamlining, poor operational environment, higher cost concerns, and increasing import duties on healthcare products could pose a threat to the growth of the global shoulder replacement market in the coming years.

Global Shoulder Replacement Market: Segmental Analysis

The global shoulder replacement market is segmented on the basis of implant type, end user and region. With respect to implant type, it is further segmented into anatomical shoulder prosthesis and reverse shoulder prosthesis. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and orthopedic clinics. By region, the global shoulder replacement market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA).The anatomical shoulder prosthesis segment is expected to dominate the global shoulder replacement market by implant type, and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the period of forecast; the segment will show dominance by reaching a market value of about US$ 2 Bn,By region, North America is expected to dominate the global shoulder replacement market by registering high growth throughout the period of forecast as compared to other regions. Following North America, Asia Pacific also shows higher potential and is set to witness a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period,The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the global shoulder replacement market by end user to reflect a market value of more than US$ 1.6 Bn by the end of 2025 and is poised to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Following this segment, the ambulatory surgical centers segment also shows higher growth rate and is poised to register a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period

Global Shoulder Replacement Market: Forecast

According to Persistence Market Research, the global shoulder replacement market is expected to record a revenue growth of US$ 2.9 Bn by the end of 2025 from about US$ 1.5 Mn in 2017, reflecting a CAGR of 7.8% during the period of assessment.

Global Shoulder Replacement Market: Competitive Landscape

The research report on the global shoulder replacement market features tier companies involved in the market activities such as DePuy Synthes, DJO Surgical, Integra LifeSciences, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corp., Zimmer Biomet, Arthrex Inc., Lima Corporate, Wright Medical Group and Exactech.