Shotcrete Sprayer Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2018 to 2028

Shotcrete Sprayer Market: Introduction

A shotcrete sprayer is an equipment used for spraying mortar or concrete with the help of either a wet or dry mix process. Usually, a shotcrete sprayer consists of a concrete pump, a spraying arm, an air compressor, an additive pump and a control system, among other components, while high-end shotcrete sprayers are provided with remote controls as well. The airborne dust created by the use of shotcrete sprayers is significant and owing to this, manufacturers are focusing on investing in the research and development of new technologies, which can be incorporated in the existing designs so as to reduce airborne dust. Moreover, these shotcrete sprayers are used for numerous applications, including water retaining structures, repair works and protective coatings, among many others. Furthermore, these sprayers are designed such that they can be used for manual spraying purposes, which can be handy in applications such as construction works in mines. Such features are expected to increase the adaptability of shotcrete sprayers across the globe for various construction applications. As the construction industry is augmenting across the globe, the demand for advanced equipment such as shotcrete sprayers is expected to further increase in the coming years, subsequently promoting the growth of the shotcrete sprayers market in the near future.

Shotcrete Sprayer Market: Dynamics

Technological advancements and increasing investments in the research and development of new materials for construction purposes are expected to be among the prime reasons boosting shotcrete technology across the globe. Shotcrete concrete serves as an excellent tool in providing stability to a structure without the use of a mould in a short span of time. Attributing to this, the demand for shotcrete sprayers is expected to significantly increase over the assessment period. Moreover, with rapidly increasing mobility and space constraints, the demand for underground construction has increased substantially in the past few years. In such construction processes, shotcrete technology serves as an obvious answer, owing to its technical merits over the other processes. This is expected to further supplement the growth of shotcrete sprayers over the assessment period.

Request Free Sample [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1434

Manufacturers of shotcrete sprayers are focusing on improving the features of their products such as improving the production output, control and quality of the spray. Manufacturers are laying emphasis on designing shotcrete sprayers that are more compact in size and can be used in locations having steep inclines. Introduction of such features in shotcrete sprayers is expected to increase the applications of the equipment, subsequently creating opportunities for the augmentation of the shotcrete sprayer market in the near future.

However, the shortage of skilled labour and high initial cost of shotcrete sprayers are estimated to hamper the growth of the shotcrete sprayer market in the long run. Moreover, the transport of concrete mix to certain locations may also be a tedious task, owing to which some contractors are preferring other equipment and processes for spraying purposes, which may derail the growth of the shotcrete sprayer market over the assessment period.

Shotcrete Sprayer Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type of process, the global shotcrete sprayer market has been segmented into,

Dry-Mix Process

Wet-Mix Process

On the basis of product type, the global shotcrete sprayer market has been segmented into,

Robotic Shotcrete Sprayers

Manual SHOTCRETE SPRAYERS

On the basis of application, the global shotcrete sprayer market has been segmented into,

Repair and Maintenance Works

Surface Protection

Underground Construction

Others

Request/View [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1434

Shotcrete Sprayer Market: Regional Outlook

Western Europe is expected to dominate the global shotcrete sprayer market in the coming years, owing to the increasing underground construction activities in the key economies in the region. Moreover, the demand for shotcrete technology is expected to increase in North America and Western Europe, owing to the use of these sprayers as an eco-friendly alternative for concrete spraying. Construction activities in the developing economies of Asia Pacific have witnessed a surge, owing to the increasing demand for affordable housing. This can be one of the key reasons that may promote the sales of shotcrete sprayers in the Asia Pacific region over the coming years.

Shotcrete Sprayer Market: Market Participants

Sika AG

Putzmeister Ibérica, S.A.

MacLean Engineering & Marketing Co. Limited.

Meta Therm Furnace Pvt. Ltd.

Gunnite International

Blastcrete Equipment Company

Titan Makina

Normet Group Oy

Surface Finishing Equipment Company

Changge Yingchuan Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Getman Corporation

Risen Machinery Co., Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Report [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/report/1434/shotcrete-sprayer-market

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Fact.MR