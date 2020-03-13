Shotcrete Accelerators Market to Record Stellar Growth During the Forecast Period 2017– 2027

Shotcrete accelerators are indispensable admixtures of shotcrete majorly used in mining and tunneling. Increasing mining activities across the world have propelled the use of shotcrete accelerators. The wet mix process is majorly used since it provides better quality to structures, requires less energy, low manpower and safe working conditions in comparison to the dry mix process.

For optimum performance, the temperature of concrete should be maintained between 21o C and 280 C for a better accelerator reaction and the temperature of the accelerator should be maintained above 210 C. When the accelerator is too cold it becomes too difficult to work with as it is viscous and hence, difficult to mix in a stream of concrete at the nozzle. Sodium silicate accelerators are cheap and thus, used in places where quick stiffing is needed, but the mist that blows back while spraying the mixture burns skins and eyes and hence, necessitates protection. Increased investments in research and development of new products are expected to drive the shotcrete accelerators market.

Shotcrete Accelerators Market: Dynamics

Liquid accelerators are expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period since they are more compatible and cause less pollution as compared to powdered accelerators and are relatively convenient for spraying of shotcrete. Growing mining activities and urbanization, which is leading to construction of new tunnels in emerging regions, such as China and India are expected to drive the overall shotcrete accelerator market globally. Alkali-free shotcrete accelerators are expected to grow at a rapid pace since they exhibit better mechanical properties, are non-hazardous, have better settling time, etc. as compared to alkaline aluminate and alkaline silicate accelerators. Asset misappropriation in the construction industry, coupled with unstable economic cycles, is estimated to act as an obstacle in the growth of the shotcrete accelerators industry.

Shotcrete Accelerators Market: Segmentation

The shotcrete accelerators market can be segmented on the basis of type as:

Alkali Free

Alkaline Aluminate

Alkaline Silicate

The shotcrete accelerators market can be segmented on the basis of grade as:

Liquid

Powdered

The shotcrete accelerators market can be segmented on the basis of process as:

Wet Mix Process

Dry Mix Process

The shotcrete accelerators market can be segmented on the basis of application as:

Mining

Tunneling

Construction Repair Works

Water Retaining Structures

Others (protective coatings, roof construction and free formed structures)

Shotcrete Accelerators Market: Regional Outlook

The shotcrete Accelerators market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a significant rate, due to the growing construction industry in the region, which is propelled by urbanization and the development of megacities. Increase in the number of megacities has led to the development of rail and underground tunnels, thereby leading growth of the shotcrete accelerators market. Increasing investments towards construction repairs in developed regions, such as North America and Europe are projected to drive the shotcrete accelerator market in these regions. The construction industry in Europe is technologically advanced and is expected to be one of the major drivers for shotcrete accelerators. The Middle East and Africa region, especially countries, such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are witnessing the development of new cities, tunnels and rails, which is in turn expected to propel the overall shotcrete accelerators market in the region.

Shotcrete Accelerators Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the shotcrete accelerators market are: