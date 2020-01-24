Short Radar System 2018 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

Radar is an object-detection system that uses radio waves to determine the range, angle, or velocity of objects.
In 2017, the global Short Radar System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Short Radar System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Short Radar System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Lockheed Martin (U.S.)
Rockwell Collins (U.S.)
BAE Systems (U.K.)
ASELSAN (Turkish)
Autoliv (Sweden)
Reutech (South Africa)
Robin (Israel)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
CW Radars
Pulsed Radars
Market segment by Application, split into
Defense
Commercial
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
