Short Radar System 2018 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

Radar is an object-detection system that uses radio waves to determine the range, angle, or velocity of objects.

In 2017, the global Short Radar System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Short Radar System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Short Radar System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Lockheed Martin (U.S.)

Rockwell Collins (U.S.)

BAE Systems (U.K.)

ASELSAN (Turkish)

Autoliv (Sweden)

Reutech (South Africa)

Robin (Israel)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CW Radars

Pulsed Radars

Market segment by Application, split into

Defense

Commercial

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Short Radar System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 CW Radars

1.4.3 Pulsed Radars

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Short Radar System Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Defense

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Short Radar System Market Size

2.2 Short Radar System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Short Radar System Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Short Radar System Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Lockheed Martin (U.S.)

12.1.1 Lockheed Martin (U.S.) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Short Radar System Introduction

12.1.4 Lockheed Martin (U.S.) Revenue in Short Radar System Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Lockheed Martin (U.S.) Recent Development

12.2 Rockwell Collins (U.S.)

12.2.1 Rockwell Collins (U.S.) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Short Radar System Introduction

12.2.4 Rockwell Collins (U.S.) Revenue in Short Radar System Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Rockwell Collins (U.S.) Recent Development

12.3 BAE Systems (U.K.)

12.3.1 BAE Systems (U.K.) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Short Radar System Introduction

12.3.4 BAE Systems (U.K.) Revenue in Short Radar System Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 BAE Systems (U.K.) Recent Development

12.4 ASELSAN (Turkish)

12.4.1 ASELSAN (Turkish) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Short Radar System Introduction

12.4.4 ASELSAN (Turkish) Revenue in Short Radar System Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 ASELSAN (Turkish) Recent Development

12.5 Autoliv (Sweden)

12.5.1 Autoliv (Sweden) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Short Radar System Introduction

12.5.4 Autoliv (Sweden) Revenue in Short Radar System Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Autoliv (Sweden) Recent Development

12.6 Reutech (South Africa)

12.6.1 Reutech (South Africa) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Short Radar System Introduction

12.6.4 Reutech (South Africa) Revenue in Short Radar System Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Reutech (South Africa) Recent Development

12.7 Robin (Israel)

12.7.1 Robin (Israel) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Short Radar System Introduction

12.7.4 Robin (Israel) Revenue in Short Radar System Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Robin (Israel) Recent Development

Continued…..

