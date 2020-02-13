Short Bowel Syndrome Market Size to Surge at the CAGR of 30.4% form 2016 to 2024

Short bowel syndrome (SBS) refers to a disorder that occurs due to the malfunction of the intestine, leading to malabsorption. SBS can be an outcome of various underlying diseases or medical conditions that can cause resection of the intestine. Owing to this the nutrient processing areas in the intestine rendered dysfunction and can lead to dangerous infectious and metabolic disorders. The research report predicts that the global Short Bowel Syndrome Market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 30.4% to reach a valuation of US$2.6 bn by the end of 2024 as compared to be US$312.7 mn in 2016.

The disease can be congenital or can be a result of underlying diseases such as Crohn’s disease, intestinal failure, tumors, injury or trauma to the small intestine. Necrotizing enterocholitis is observed to be the cause of short bowel syndrome amongst neonates and infants. The research report estimates that the postoperative complications arising out of vascular and obstructive anomalies, which need extensive resection have been on the rise. These complications have also been making a significant contribution to high prevalence SBS across the globe.

On the basis of drugs, the global short bowel syndrome market is segmented into GLP-2, growth hormone, glutamine, and others. Presently, GLP-2 is leading the global market due to its wide presence in the U.S. and Europe. The GLP-2 drug, composed of teduglutide as the primary ingredient, is sold under the brand name of Gattex in the U.S. and as Revestive in Europe and other international markets. The other drugs available for SBS in the U.S. market are Zorbtive (growth hormone) and NutreStore (Glutamine).

However, Revestive is the sole drug designed for specifically treating SBS. Owing to the specificity of these drugs and their wide availability in the regions, these drugs are expected to make significant contributions to the rising revenue of the global market during the forecast period. The drugs currently have an orphan drug status and thus enjoy drug exclusivity that has a growing pool of patients. Presently, this drug has also reached phase III of clinical trials in Japan, which could open up several lucrative opportunities to treat adults as well as infants.

In terms of geography, the global short bowel syndrome market is fragmented into North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Of these, North America is expected to dominate the global market in the coming years. The increasing prescriptions for Gattex therapy in the U.S. is expected to be the key growth driver for the North America short bowel syndrome market. Furthermore, the fact that glutamine and growth hormone are only approved in the U.S. for treating SBS is expected to keep North America in the lead. The growing awareness about short bowel syndrome amongst consumers and excellent reimbursement strategies are expected to drive the regional market in the coming years.

The key players operating in the global short bowel syndrome market are Shire plc, Merck KGaA, and Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. As of 2015, Shire held a whopping share of 50% in the overall market with its blockbuster drugs, making the competitive landscape fairly competitive. The other important players operating in the global market are Nutrinia Ltd, GlyPharma Therapeutics, OxThera, Ardelyx, Inc., Sancilio & Company, Inc., Naia Pharmaceuticals, and Zealand Pharma A/S.