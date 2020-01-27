Shopping Baskets Market: R.W. Rogers Company (U.S.), DCR Europe B.V. (Netherlands), Wanzl Metallwarenfabrik GmbH (Germany), Kahler GmbH are Top Industry Players

Shopping Baskets Market – Overview

Historically, shopping of products was quite different from the present-day shopping. Marketplaces and fairs used to be formed to facilitate exchange of products and services. There was no practice of paying money for purchasing goods and services. Instead, they used to be exchanged through a barter system. Over a period of time, purchasing pattern of customers has changed. Currently, people are keen to shop, due to changes in their buying behavior and high availability of various products. In modern times, when shopping from supermarkets and hypermarkets is increasing, use of shopping baskets has induced comfort for customers. Shopping baskets are useful in carrying products easily and safely.

Shopping Baskets Market – Drivers and Restraints

Urbanization is the key factor driving the demand for shopping baskets market. Rising investments in infrastructure have led to growing urbanization and setting up of malls and shopping complexes. Consumers prefer to buy products from malls and shopping complexes, wherein shopping baskets and carts are used. Increasing disposable income is resulting in purchase of products from supermarkets and hypermarkets. It has also led to impulse of buying products and more frequent visits to departmental stores and grocery stores. Most end-users such as departmental stores offer discount to customers, which helps increase the footfall in stores, driving the use of shopping baskets.

Opening of supermarkets and hypermarkets in cities has prompted departmental stores and other shops to use shopping baskets for customers’ comfort. Shopping baskets help customers carry products easily. Some of the departmental stores offer large-sized shopping baskets in order to make their customers buy more number of products.

Shopping baskets come in different shapes and sizes. End -users select the size of shopping baskets, depending on their outlet size, the range of products available, and the income group of their customers. Manufacturers have conducted research on the product and introduced wheel-based shopping baskets. A wheel basket enables the customer either to carry the basket or move it on wheels, depending on quantity of products the customer wants to purchase. Manufacturers have also introduced two fixed and two revolving wheels in shopping baskets. In addition, plastic grip is added to the wire shopping basket to provide extra grip to the customers. End-users are demanding colorful shopping baskets to attract more number of customers. Manufacturers are also using recycled plastic to produce black-colored shopping baskets. Shopping baskets made of steel are more durable than the plastic ones. Some of the manufacturers galvanize their steel shopping baskets to protect them from moisture.

Certain restraints and disadvantages can affect the demand for shopping baskets. Shopping baskets made from plastic incur more wear-and-tear costs and they are more prone to damage. Shopping baskets made of steel may get corroded over the period of time, which may affect the basket performance.

Shopping Baskets Market – Segmentation

The global shopping baskets market can be segmented based on product, material, distribution channel, and region. Based on product, the shopping baskets market can be classified into hand baskets and wheel baskets. In terms of material, the global shopping baskets market can be divided into plastic and steel. Based on end-user, the shopping baskets market can be classified into supermarkets & hypermarkets, departmental stores, and specialty stores. Based on region, the global shopping baskets market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Shopping Baskets Market – Key Players

Key players operating in the global shopping baskets market are R.W. Rogers Company (U.S.), DCR Europe B.V. (Netherlands), Wanzl Metallwarenfabrik GmbH (Germany), Kahler GmbH (Germany), Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance (U.S.), Formbar Limited (U.K.), Super Basket International Plastic (Norway), Zampona Inc., Bemis Manufacturing Company (U.S.), and Premier Carts Inc. (U.S.).