Shooting Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2019 to 2025 Market Research Report

Shooting is the act or process of discharging firearms or other projectile weapons such as bows or crossbows. Even the firing of artillery, darts, grenades, rockets, and missiles can be called shooting. A person who specializes in shooting is a marksman. Shooting can take place in a shooting range or in the field in hunting, in shooting sports, or in combat.

The global average price of Shooting is in the decreasing trend, from 96.3 USD/Unit in 2012 to 93.8 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Shooting includes Air Rifle and Air Pistol. And the proportion of Air Rifle in 2016 is about 61.5%. The Air Pistol in 2016 is about 38.5%.

Shooting is widely used in Game/Clay Shooting, Hunting and Competitive Sports. And the market share used in Game/Clay Shooting is about 65.2% in 2016.

North America region is the largest supplier of Shooting, with a production market share nearly 33.7% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Shooting Media, enjoying production market share nearly 31.8% in 2016.

North America is the largest Sales place, with a Sales market share nearly 39.5% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest Sales place with the Sales market share of 29.1%.

Market competition is intense. Crosman, Umarex, Gamo, Feinwerkbau are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Shooting market is valued at 740 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 740 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Shooting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Shooting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Crosman

Umarex

Gamo

Feinwerkbau

Shanghai Air Gun

Daisy

Baikal

Fujian Qingliu

Anschutz

Weihrauch

Webley & Scott

Daystate

Hatsan

Evanix

BSA Guns

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Air Rifle

Air Pistol

Segment by Application

Game/Clay Shooting

Hunting

Competitive Sports

