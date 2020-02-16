Shock Wave Therapy Device Market is Presumed to be Valued at US$ 139.9 Mn by 2025

Exposition of the global Shock Wave Therapy Device Market can be attributed to increase in number of musculoskeletal disorders across the globe. The global shock wave therapy device market was valued at over US$ 91.6 Mn in 2016 and is projected to surpass US$ 139.9 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of over 5.0% from 2017 to 2025. The global market is expanding at a considerable pace due to rise in digitization for pain management practices, high incidences of orthopedic surgery, occurrence of kidney stone among geriatric population, erectile dysfunction in men, and surge in demand for analgesic free treatment procedure.

Shock wave therapy device is an administrative and clinical tool that helps improve the treatment efficiency of kidney stone. The lithotripsy is the most common treatment used to target and break the stone in kidney into fragments. This system is also known as extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy. The nonsurgical technique uses high-energy shock waves to treat kidney stones.

The shock wave therapy device helps patients suffering from erectile dysfunction to improve the overall operational efficiency and patient care. High prevalence and incidence rate of erectile dysfunction, cardiac diseases, increase in number of cases of kidney stones, and orthopedic injuries across the globe have increased patient flow to private clinics and hospitals. These factors are projected to increase demand for shock wave therapy devices in the near future. Additionally, technological advancements such as combined shock wave therapy integration facilities with other electronic probes, and laser technology is expected to fuel the shock wave therapy device market during the forecast period.

The global shock wave therapy device market is broadly segmented into application, modality, end-user, and region. In terms of technology, the global market is categorized into focused shock wave generation, radial or ballistic shock wave generation, and combined shock wave generation. The focused shock wave generation is sub-segmented into electromagnetic shock wave generation (EMSG), electrohydraulic shock wave generation (EHSG), and piezoelectric shock wave generation (PSG). In terms of revenue, the focused shock wave generation segment accounted for a key share of the global market in 2016, the radial or ballistic shock wave generation segment is anticipated to expand at exponential growth rate during the forecast period. The segment is estimated to gain significant share of the market share by the end of 2025. The radial or ballistic shock wave generation offers several advantages over the focused shock wave generation and thus, radial or ballistic shock wave generation is gaining popularity among orthopedic and urologist physicians.

Request to View Sample of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=13457

Based on application, the global shock wave therapy device is segmented into orthopedic, cardiology, erectile dysfunction, urology, and others. The orthopedic and urology segments dominated the global market and this trend is likely to continue by the end of 2025 with marginal increase in its market share. Increase in adoption of pain free treatment procedures by the younger population, value added features provided by the shock wave therapy devices, and increase in stimulation of cell proliferation, tissue regeneration, and angiogenesis have contributed to the prominent share of the segments. In terms of modality, the shock wave therapy device market is segmented into portable shock wave devices and fixed shock wave devices. Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, rehab centers, and others.

Geographically, the global shock wave therapy device market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market; however, it is projected to lose share by the end of 2025. The market in North America is primarily driven by rapidly increasing geriatric population, high adoption of shock wave therapy for pain management, and growing incidence of kidney stones and erectile dysfunction in the U.S. Moreover, increase in low-intensity extracorporeal shockwave therapy mechanisms practices in the U.S. is projected to fuel the radial or ballistic shock wave generation segment in the country during the forecast period. The shock wave therapy device market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Japan dominated the shock wave therapy device market in Asia Pacific. The market in China is estimated to expand at an exponential CAGR during the forecast period.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=13457

Companies such as EMS Electro Medical Systems S.A., BTL Corporate, Dornier MedTech GmbH, and Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH are major players operating in the global shock wave therapy device market. Other global players include Siemens AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, ?NCELER MEDICAL LTD, Guangzhou Longest Science & Technology Co. These companies engage in strategic acquisition and collaboration with other companies to improve and strengthen their geographic presence in the international market.