Shirting Apparel Fabrics Market Consumption 2019-2024

Global Shirting Apparel Fabrics Market Growth 2019-2024

Shirting apparel fabrics are the materials used for making shirts. The shirting apparel fabrics contain many types by the material such as cotton, silk, wool, linen and blended fabrics.

In consumption market, the China is also the largest areas of Shirting Apparel Fabrics consumption with CAGR 5.07% from 2011 to 2016. In 2015, the Asia (Ex China) and Europe are in the second and third position and the consumption volume of Shirting Apparel Fabrics reached 1346648 K Meters and 1359070 K Meters. In 2015, China occupied 31.33%, Europe occupied 21.08 and the Asia (Ex China) occupied 20.89%. The three regions are the main Shirting Apparel Fabrics consumption regions.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show an increasing growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there will be decreasing trend in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Shirting Apparel Fabrics market will register a -1.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 44000 million by 2024, from US$ 47800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Shirting Apparel Fabrics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Shirting Apparel Fabrics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Shirting Apparel Fabrics value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

ALBINI

ALUMO

MONTI

TESTA

I.C

Acorn Fabrics

Veratex Lining

Sarvoday Textiles

Rughani Brothers

Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd.

Tuni Textiles

Ginitex

Ghatte Brothers

Lutai

Youngor

Lianfa

Xinle

Dingshun

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Cotton Fabrics

Silk Fabrics

Flax Fabrics

Other Blending Fabrics

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Formal Wear Shirt

Leisure Wear Shirt

Household Wear Shirt

Other Shirt

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East and Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Shirting Apparel Fabrics consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Shirting Apparel Fabrics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Shirting Apparel Fabrics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Shirting Apparel Fabrics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Shirting Apparel Fabrics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

