Shipping Supplies Market Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities 2017-2027

In recent times, logistics and shipping industry have seen a tremendous growth and is expected to expand during the forecast period. As a result of the increasing logistics industry, the need for packaging of goods are also getting traction. Shipping supplies are useful for packaging of goods which are to be transported from a cargo ship or airplane. Shipping supplies mainly contain packaging types such as envelopes, labels, protective packaging, wraps, tubes, tags, etc. Shipping supplies used for packaging protects the cargo from several elements such as accidents, heavy rain, excessive temperature, humidity, etc.

Shipping supplies mainly focus on the packaging requirements of goods while they are being transit. As a result of this, it is the responsibility of packaging convertors to design as per travelling conditions and protect the cargo while they are in transit. Shipping supplies are mainly used for various end users such as financial institutions, hospitals, hotels, courier services, national retail companies, government organization, etc.

Global Shipping Supplies – Market Dynamics:

Logistics and shipping industry have seen tremendous growth due to weakening of trade laws and also increase in import and export of countries across the world are driving the growth of shipping supplies market. In addition, the development of industries in several countries across the globe are indirectly increasing the consumption of shipping supplies for packaging. Furthermore, logistics companies always have concerns regarding the safe delivery of cargo and as a result of this, they want the packaging to be a major part of the transit. All these factors are positively impacting the market for shipping supplies over the forecast period 2017-2025. Moreover, strict norms regarding trade barriers in some countries across the globe are undesirably impacting the market for shipping supplies.

Global Shipping Supplies – Market Segmentation:

The global shipping supplies market can be segmented by the material type, by product type, and by application.

On the basis of material type, the global shipping supplies market is segmented into –

Plastic

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

Paper & Paperboard

Metal

Glass

Wood

Others

On the basis of product type, the global shipping supplies market is segmented into –

Folding carton

Wooden crates

Corrugated boxes

Barrels

IBCs

Strapping

Labels

Bags & Envelops

Others

On the basis of end users, the global shipping supplies market is segmented into –

Courier service companies

Financial institutions

Government organization

Hospitals

National retail companies

Hotels

Academic institutions

Others

Global Shipping Supplies Market – Regional Overview:

The global shipping supplies market can be divided into seven major regions which are as follows –

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Western Europe

The shipping supplies market in North America and Europe region being a mature market is expected to witness above average growth over the forecast period 2017-2025. Shipping supplies market in Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to have a robust growth due to opportunities for development in logistics industry during the forecast period 2017-2025.

Global Shipping Supplies Market – Key players:

Few of the key players in the shipping supplies market are Uline, Inc., International Plastics Inc., Stamar Packaging, UWAY Packaging Supplies., Ferguson Box Company, Volk Packaging Corporation, Western Container Corporation, Great Little Box Company Ltd., Liaoning Hengyue Printing And Packaging Co., Ltd., Dahua Brother Enterprise Co., Ltd., etc.