Shipping Software Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

This report studies the Shipping Software market, shipping software will help you reduce costs and automate your shipping processes with quick carrier cost and service comparisons, shipping label and document printing and delivery tracking.

This report studies the Shipping Software Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Shipping Software market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Shipping Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Shipping Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

End-Users of Shipping Software can be segmented into four types: CEP, Air and Ocean forwarding, Contract Logistics Land, In-house and others. Land and In-house/Other takes a bigger market size of about 56% of total global share in 2017, and CEP segment is the fast growing downstream user group in the world at present.

Currently, the market concentration rate is very low. Regional characteristics of products are obvious. Leading international players include Pitney Bowes, Metapack, Temando, Stamps.com, WiseTech Global and some others. Pitney Bowes, Stamps.com, ADSI, ReadyCloud, LLC., Shipwire and Metapack are major players in USA market, Metapack, Pitney Bowes, WiseTech Global, Temando, Shipwire are well-known shipping software players in Europe market. There are many small local players spread in each separate countries, to meet the needs of local logistic system.

The global Shipping Software market is valued at 1160 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1880 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Track and Trace Solutions.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Pitney Bowes

Metapack

Temando

com

WiseTech Global

ProShip

Logistyx Technologies

ADSI

Malvern Systems

ShipHawk

Epicor Software Corporation

Pierbridge

ReadyCloud, LLC.

Shippo

Teapplix

Shipwire

2Ship Solutions

V-Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Web-Based

Installed

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

CEP

Air and Ocean forwarding

Contract Logistics

Land, In-house/Other

Highlights of the Global Shipping Software report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Shipping Software market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

