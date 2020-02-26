 Shipping Industry to Impact Growth of the Railcar Leasing Market

The global railcar leasing market is expected to witness a healthy growth attributed to growing demand in the agriculture, petroleum and gas, and shipping industry. Growing need for efficient mode of delivering commodities in a cost-effective manner is expected to fuel demand for railcar leasing globally. This Fact.MR report discusses key prospects for growth of global railcar leasing market during the forecast period, 2017-2022, offering pragmatic insights to lead market players towards devising & implementing informed strategies.

Growth of the global railcar leasing market is bound to increasing number of construction projects and production process in several industries. Demand for construction related commodities is likely to remain high during the implementation process of the construction project. Without the available construction commodities, progress of the construction project is likely to remain at halt.

Delay due to unavailability of the construction commodities will add to the expenses of the construction project. Several industries are increasingly leasing railcars attributed to increasing demand for shipping commodities in a comparatively fast and cost-effective manner. Demand for railcars is mainly concentrated in the petroleum & gas industry, food and beverages industry, shipping industry, and agricultural industry.

Without assortment of raw materials, majority of the construction projects are put at a halt mode. Growing need to carry diverse array of raw materials for production and construction projects in various industries has revved up demand for railcars significantly. Delivering construction materials to the customers at the right time adds to the efficiency during the implementation of the project. Moreover, as distances for procurement of construction materials could be longer, industries bear with additional cost of procurement. Bound to such factors, demand for railcars is expected to rev up in the several industries including shipping, construction, agriculture, mining, automotive, and construction goods.

Considering the broad scope of global railcar leasing market, the report includes a segment-wise analysis and forecast. The global railcar leasing market is segmented into – railcar type, end use, and region. Through this section, the report offers an in-depth country-wise forecast on every parameter associated with railcar leasing.

Considerable Demand in the Food and Beverages Industry

For transporting chemical or petroleum-based commodities to the end users, various industries continue to lease tank cars. However, application of this freight car has diversified to transportation of commodities related to the food and beverages industry. Moreover, a combination of flatcars, gondolas, and boxcars for transporting several commodities including oil, lumber, and coal products.

As shipping freights and transporting commodities comprise a vital part of the construction project, various industries are increasingly leasing railcars in order to save time and increase efficiency during the production and construction process. Moreover, with increasing need for containerization in a cost-effective manner, demand for railcars leasing is expected to increase among several industries.

Competition Tracking

Leading market players operating in the global railcar leasing market include Beacon Rail Leasing, GATX Corp, Touax Rail, VTG, CIT, American Railcar Industries, Infinity Rail, Progress Rail Services, GLNX Corporation, and Chicago Freight Car Leasing.

