Ship Spares and Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

Global Ship Spares and Equipment Industry

Spare parts are parts that can be used to replace the failed units of a machinery.

The ship spares and equipment market is expected to witness a high growth over the forecast period owing to globalization and commercialization.

In 2017, the global Ship Spares and Equipment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Ship Spares and Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ship Spares and Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering

Samsung Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

STX Offshore and Shipbuilding

China Shipbuilding Industry

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Hanjin Heavy Industry

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Containers

Bulk Carriers

Transportation and General Cargo

Cruise

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Infrastructural

Residential

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Ship Spares and Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Ship Spares and Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ship Spares and Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Containers

1.4.3 Bulk Carriers

1.4.4 Transportation and General Cargo

1.4.5 Cruise

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ship Spares and Equipment Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Infrastructural

1.5.4 Residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Ship Spares and Equipment Market Size

2.2 Ship Spares and Equipment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Ship Spares and Equipment Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Ship Spares and Equipment Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Ship Spares and Equipment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Ship Spares and Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Ship Spares and Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Ship Spares and Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Ship Spares and Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Ship Spares and Equipment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Ship Spares and Equipment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Ship Spares and Equipment Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Ship Spares and Equipment Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Ship Spares and Equipment Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Ship Spares and Equipment Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Ship Spares and Equipment Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Ship Spares and Equipment Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Ship Spares and Equipment Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Ship Spares and Equipment Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Ship Spares and Equipment Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Ship Spares and Equipment Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Ship Spares and Equipment Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Ship Spares and Equipment Key Players in China

7.3 China Ship Spares and Equipment Market Size by Type

7.4 China Ship Spares and Equipment Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Ship Spares and Equipment Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Ship Spares and Equipment Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Ship Spares and Equipment Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Ship Spares and Equipment Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Ship Spares and Equipment Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Ship Spares and Equipment Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Ship Spares and Equipment Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Ship Spares and Equipment Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Ship Spares and Equipment Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Ship Spares and Equipment Key Players in India

10.3 India Ship Spares and Equipment Market Size by Type

10.4 India Ship Spares and Equipment Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Ship Spares and Equipment Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Ship Spares and Equipment Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Ship Spares and Equipment Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Ship Spares and Equipment Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Hyundai Heavy Industries

12.1.1 Hyundai Heavy Industries Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Ship Spares and Equipment Introduction

12.1.4 Hyundai Heavy Industries Revenue in Ship Spares and Equipment Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Hyundai Heavy Industries Recent Development

12.2 Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering

12.2.1 Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Ship Spares and Equipment Introduction

12.2.4 Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Revenue in Ship Spares and Equipment Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Recent Development

12.3 Samsung Heavy Industries

12.3.1 Samsung Heavy Industries Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Ship Spares and Equipment Introduction

12.3.4 Samsung Heavy Industries Revenue in Ship Spares and Equipment Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Samsung Heavy Industries Recent Development

12.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

12.4.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Ship Spares and Equipment Introduction

12.4.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Revenue in Ship Spares and Equipment Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Recent Development

12.5 STX Offshore and Shipbuilding

12.5.1 STX Offshore and Shipbuilding Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Ship Spares and Equipment Introduction

12.5.4 STX Offshore and Shipbuilding Revenue in Ship Spares and Equipment Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 STX Offshore and Shipbuilding Recent Development

12.6 China Shipbuilding Industry

12.6.1 China Shipbuilding Industry Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Ship Spares and Equipment Introduction

12.6.4 China Shipbuilding Industry Revenue in Ship Spares and Equipment Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 China Shipbuilding Industry Recent Development

12.7 Sumitomo Heavy Industries

12.7.1 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Ship Spares and Equipment Introduction

12.7.4 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Revenue in Ship Spares and Equipment Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Recent Development

12.8 Hanjin Heavy Industry

12.8.1 Hanjin Heavy Industry Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Ship Spares and Equipment Introduction

12.8.4 Hanjin Heavy Industry Revenue in Ship Spares and Equipment Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Hanjin Heavy Industry Recent Development

Continued….

