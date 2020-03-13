Shellac Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2017-2027

Shellac is a natural bioadhesive polymer and is artificially like synthetic polymers, and thus can be viewed as a natural type of plastic. Thermoplastic is likewise classified as shellac is transformed into molding compound when mixed with flour and shaped under heat and weight techniques. The shellac is formed by secretion of raisins and is handled and sold as dry flakes, quickly dissolved in ethanol to make liquid shellac, which is used as a food glaze, brush-on colorant, and wood wrap up. The shellac has three main components namely hard resin, soft resin, and wax. Shellac is brownish-orange or yellow in color and has few properties of shinning and translucent. Shellac is insoluble in water. With ethanol, it gives an opalescent solution i.e. wax containing shellac and bleached shellac or gives a clear solution bleached and dewaxed shellac. Whenever warmed, it is sparingly solvent or dissolvable in alkaline solutions.

Global Shellac: Market Dynamics:

Processed food and confectionary product have driven the demand for shellac market. Macroeconomic factor such as growing young generation population, a rise in per capita income, change in lifestyle, rapid rate of urbanization and employment rate are some of the factors which also drive the demand of global shellac market. However, a rise in price and shortage of shellac are expected to restrain the shellac market overestimated period. Moreover, few people face the problem of allergy. Shellac also cause a problem for pregnant women. High investment costs and price of the product act as a challenge for the new entrant in the market. The increase in research and development for an increase in the application of shellac is expected to provide an opportunity over the forecast period. The company operates in the shellac market have significantly high opportunity in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America due to the significantly growing economy.

Global Shellac: Segmentation:

Based on the functional use, shellac market is segmented into:

Glazing Agent

Coating Agent

Surface finishing Agent

Based on the nature of the treatment of crude secretion, shellac market is segmented into:

Wax containing shellac

Bleached shellac

Dewaxed shellac

Based on end-use, the shellac market is segmented into:

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Based on the application, the shellac market is segmented into:

Pharmaceutical application

Cosmetic

Wood polishing

Shellac wax

Fruit coating

Confectionary Glaze

Food and food packages

Printing inks

Abrasives

Based on the region, the shellac market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Global Shellac: Segmentation Overview:

The global shellac market is segmented by its functional use, nature of the treatment of crude secretion, application, end-use, and region. By functional use, the shellac market is segmented as glazing, coating and surface furnishing agent. The gazing agent is used for fruit layer, parting, and for confectionary and chocolates. The coating agent is used for polishing of wood treatment, nail paints. By nature of the treatment of crude secretion, the shellac market is segmented as wax containing, Bleached, and Dewaxed shellac. Among application segment, the confectionary segment is expected to have the substantial growth rate in shellac market, due to rapidly growing young population across a region. By end-use industry, food industry segment has significant revenue share and is expected to increase, owing to demand of confectionaries by young population. In addition to shellac is used in various wood treatment for high gloss, primers, and mat polishes; Electricals for insulator; Cosmetics includes a binder for mascara, shampoo, film, micro incapsulation; Pharma for coating of a tablet, abrasives binder for grinding wheels; hat manufacturing for stiffening and layer of seeds.

Global Shellac: Regional Outlook:

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan represent a moderately high value, and volume share of the shellac market attributed rapidly developing young population across the region. The North America region likewise represents the value share in the global shellac showcase with substantial growth rate, due to changing the lifestyle of consumers. Eastern Europe and Japan accounts the moderate value of the share in the global shellac showcase. The developing economy includes Middle East Africa, and Latin America has a generous growth in the global shellac market. Growth in the cosmetic industry leads to an overall positive growth of the shellac market over the forecast period.

Global Shellac: Key Players:

Some of the prominent key players of shellac market are

Excom Europe Ltd.,

Ferrotex Ltd.

Tawheed Usmani Production Co., Ltd.

Stroever GmbH & Co. KG

D. Manoharlal (Shellac) Pvt.Ltd

Licorice Extract Co., Ltd.

Vishnu shellac factory

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and grades.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis for Market includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific & Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Report Highlights: