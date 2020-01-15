Shelf-mounted Robots Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Shelf-mounted Robots Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022”

— Shelf-mounted Robots Market 2018

Shelf-mounted robots include industrial robots that are increasingly being incorporated by players in the automotive and non-automotive sectors, such as metals, rubber, plastics, chemicals, consumer electronics, and appliance manufacturing. While floor- and wall-mounted industrial robots are relatively popular, shelf-mounted robots are also being adopted due to advantages such as compactfootprint, high reach, and payload capacity.

The analysts forecast the global shelf-mounted robots market to grow at a CAGR of 10.39% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global shelf-mounted robots market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study,

synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Shelf-mounted Robots Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ABB

• FANUC

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries

• Midea Group

• Yaskawa Electric

Market driver

• Advantages offered by shelf-mounted robots

Market challenge

• High initial investment

Market trend

• Improvement in robotic system integration services

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

• Comparison by application

• Material handling – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Assembly – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Welding – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Surface treatment and finishing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTIONS

• Software

• Services

• Hardware

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USERS

• Automotive sector

• Non-automotive sectors

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Americas– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

• Improvement in robotic system integration services

• Improved vision systems

• Increased demand from rubber and plastics industries

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• ABB

• FANUC

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries

• Midea Group

• Yaskawa Electric

Continued….

