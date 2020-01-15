Shelf-mounted Robots Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Shelf-mounted Robots Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022”
Shelf-mounted robots include industrial robots that are increasingly being incorporated by players in the automotive and non-automotive sectors, such as metals, rubber, plastics, chemicals, consumer electronics, and appliance manufacturing. While floor- and wall-mounted industrial robots are relatively popular, shelf-mounted robots are also being adopted due to advantages such as compactfootprint, high reach, and payload capacity.
The analysts forecast the global shelf-mounted robots market to grow at a CAGR of 10.39% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global shelf-mounted robots market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study,
synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Shelf-mounted Robots Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ABB
• FANUC
• Kawasaki Heavy Industries
• Midea Group
• Yaskawa Electric
Market driver
• Advantages offered by shelf-mounted robots
Market challenge
• High initial investment
Market trend
• Improvement in robotic system integration services
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Segmentation by application
• Comparison by application
• Material handling – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Assembly – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Welding – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Surface treatment and finishing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTIONS
• Software
• Services
• Hardware
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USERS
• Automotive sector
• Non-automotive sectors
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Americas– Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
• Improvement in robotic system integration services
• Improved vision systems
• Increased demand from rubber and plastics industries
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive scenario
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• ABB
• FANUC
• Kawasaki Heavy Industries
• Midea Group
• Yaskawa Electric
Continued….
