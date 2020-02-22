Sheet Molding Compound Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Sheet moulding compound (SMC) or sheet moulding composite is a ready to mould glass-fibre reinforced polyester material primarily used in compression moulding. The sheet is provided in rolls weighing up to 1000 kg. Alternatively the resin and related materials may be mixed on site when a producer wants greater control over the chemistry and filler.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include the increasing penetration of carbon fiber-based SMC, increasing focus of major player towards low density SMC, and introduction of direct-SMC.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Astar

Changzhou Runxia Fiberglass

Citadel Plastics

Continental Structural

Core Molding Technologies

IDI

Menzolit

Polynt

Royal Tencate

Showa Denko

The global Sheet Molding Compound market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sheet Molding Compound volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sheet Molding Compound market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Segment by Application

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Others

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Sheet Molding Compound Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sheet Molding Compound

1.2 Sheet Molding Compound Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sheet Molding Compound Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Glass Fiber

1.2.3 Carbon Fiber

1.3 Sheet Molding Compound Segment by Application

1.3.1 Sheet Molding Compound Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Sheet Molding Compound Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Sheet Molding Compound Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Sheet Molding Compound Market Size

1.5.1 Global Sheet Molding Compound Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Sheet Molding Compound Production (2014-2025)

………..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sheet Molding Compound Business

7.1 Astar

7.1.1 Astar Sheet Molding Compound Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Sheet Molding Compound Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Astar Sheet Molding Compound Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Changzhou Runxia Fiberglass

7.2.1 Changzhou Runxia Fiberglass Sheet Molding Compound Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Sheet Molding Compound Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Changzhou Runxia Fiberglass Sheet Molding Compound Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Citadel Plastics

7.3.1 Citadel Plastics Sheet Molding Compound Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Sheet Molding Compound Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Citadel Plastics Sheet Molding Compound Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Continental Structural

7.4.1 Continental Structural Sheet Molding Compound Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Sheet Molding Compound Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Continental Structural Sheet Molding Compound Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Core Molding Technologies

7.5.1 Core Molding Technologies Sheet Molding Compound Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Sheet Molding Compound Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Core Molding Technologies Sheet Molding Compound Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 IDI

7.6.1 IDI Sheet Molding Compound Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Sheet Molding Compound Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 IDI Sheet Molding Compound Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Menzolit

7.7.1 Menzolit Sheet Molding Compound Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Sheet Molding Compound Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Menzolit Sheet Molding Compound Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Polynt

7.8.1 Polynt Sheet Molding Compound Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Sheet Molding Compound Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Polynt Sheet Molding Compound Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Royal Tencate

7.9.1 Royal Tencate Sheet Molding Compound Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Sheet Molding Compound Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Royal Tencate Sheet Molding Compound Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Showa Denko

7.10.1 Showa Denko Sheet Molding Compound Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Sheet Molding Compound Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Showa Denko Sheet Molding Compound Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

