Sheet Face Mask Market 2019 | Size, Share, Trend, Global Demand, Top Key Players, Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2023

The Global Sheet Face Mask Market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 4.25 billion by 2023, according to the new report by Market Research Future (MRFR). It is set to grow further, reaching the valuation of USD 1.92 billion in 2018 and is bound to grow at an impressive CAGR of 9% from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). The growth can be credited to the expanding global population coupled with the growth in demand for beauty and cosmetics products.

The elevated number of consumers are becoming aware of the benefits of sheet face masks with the product demand expanding to a large extent among the urban population and those focused on physical attributes and how they look. In addition, the global sheet face masks market benefits from increasing interest in beauty related products by the male population, in addition to the growing preference for anti-aging formulas along with dehydrated skin treatment, particularly among the elderly population.

Segmentation

The Global Sheet Face Mask Market is segmented, based on product type, application and distribution channel.

Depending the Product Type, the market can be segmented into non-woven, cotton, hydrogel and charcoal.

The Application-wise segments in the global market are anti-wrinkle, moisturizing and multifunctional.

The Distribution Channels in the global sheet face mask market are store-based, supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores and non-store-based.

Key Players

Lancome Paris

DECLEOR Paris

Estee Lauder

Kracie Holdings Ltd.

BioRepublic Skin Care

Sephora Inc.

3LAB Inc.

Innisfree Corporation

tar Skin Beauty Group AG

The Face Shop

Yunos Co. Ltd.

Boss Biological Technique Ltd.

Tonymoly Co. Ltd.

ES Cosmetics

Regional Analysis

At a global level, the sheet face mask market in the Asia Pacific expanded into the largest market and is also growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The reason behind the stupendous market performance in Asia Pacific could be the strong presence of prominent and well-established manufacturing utilities combined with upcoming technological developments. In addition, countries in the region like South Korea and China have contributed massively to the growth of the sheet face masks market in the region.

Also, North America is making similar strides in the global market, with the United States (U.S) mushrooming into a substantial market for sheet face masks. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa are anticipated to surge at a steady rate on account of the skincare precautions taken by consumers in these regions.