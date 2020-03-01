Sheer Change in the Regulation for Preoperative Skin Cleansing to Restrain the Antiseptic Bathing Market Growth

Increasing cognizance of infections acquired in hospitals in parallel to the rising cases of surgical-site infections (SSI) is considered significant driver underpinning the growth of the global antiseptic bathing market. According to a recent report published by Fact.MR, the global antiseptic bathing market is projected to surpass a value of US$ 549.3 Mn and a promising CAGR of 2.9% by the end of 2026. According to the report, the global antiseptic bathing market has been classified into Antiseptic Shampoo Caps, Antiseptic Bathing Solution, Antiseptic Wipes, CHG Solution, and CHG Bath Towels based on the product types. On the whole, CHG Solution is envisaged to be the fastest growing segment in the consolidated antiseptic bathing market with a share of 58.4%, owing to numerous growth drivers.

Request Free Sample Report Here:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3063

The global antiseptic bathing market remains a segmented market, owing to the presence of a large number of domestic players in the APAC geography. The leading companies of the antiseptic bathing market are involved in concentrating their efforts for the expansion of their antiseptic bathing business in the emerging geographies. Numerous big companies of the antiseptic bathing market have been doing so by entering into strategic merger and acquisition. The local players of the APAC geographies have been involved in the fierce competition and increasing pricing pressure, which is yet another boost to the global antiseptic bathing market.

With the rise in the number of geriatric population, a proportional increase in diseases such as Cardiovascular, Osteoporosis, Dementia, Diabetes, and Cancer is witnessed globally. This has increased the cases of admissions in hospitals and clinics for a lengthy duration, which has been a robust growth driver for the expansion of the antiseptic bathing market, resulting from the preoperative skin cleansing practices. As a subsequence, the global antiseptic bathing market is poised to record a striking CAGR of 2.9% through 2026.

a shift in the recommendation of preoperative skin cleansing with soap and water or antiseptic, instead of antiseptic bathing products has been witnessed in the developed countries. In addition to this, the number of skin cleansing bath with CHG has been reduced to one from two. Drastically changing regulations and recommendations for the usage of CHG is envisaged to be a barrier to the growth of the antiseptic bathing market.

Browse Full report with TOC:

https://www.factmr.com/report/3063/antiseptic-bathing-market

Asia Pacific Remains a Lucrative Region for the Growth of the Antiseptic Bathing Market

Asia Pacific remains the most lucrative geography for the expansion of the antiseptic bathing market, which is significantly propelled by the growing number of geriatric population in parallel to the increasing disposable income of the individuals in this region. As a result, demand for quality healthcare procedures has been prevalent in APAC region resulting in the growth of the antiseptic bathing market.

The report comprise of a dashboard that analyzes the significant players of the global antiseptic bathing market which includes Ecolab Inc., Becton, Reyanard Health Supplies, 3M Co., Dickinson and company, Clorox Company, Medline Industries, Air Liquide (Schulke Australia Pyt. Ltd.), Stryker Corporation, Molnlycke Health Care AB, HiCare Health, Reckitt Benckiser Nigeria, P&G, Deko Industries Limited, and Tropical Naturals Limited, among others.

Have Any Query?? Ask Our Industry Expert:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3063

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

[email protected]

www.factmr.com

Read Full PR

https://www.factmr.com/media-release/893/antiseptic-bathing-market