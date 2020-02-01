Shea Butter Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends and Forecast to 2025

Marketresearchnest reports add “Global Shea Butter Market Growth 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 159 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Shea butter is an edible vegetable oil or fat, extracted from sun-dried kernels of the African shea tree. Shea butter is extensively used in cosmetics, health products and in the confectionery and chocolate industry (as an ingredient in cocoa butter alternatives). Shea butter and its fractions can also replace other edible vegetable oils or fats in other food applications. Shea butter is used for body, hand and facial products because of its unsaponifiables content. Shea butter contains ester resins recommended for damaged skin repair, cleansing and the sun’s protection.

After several months of survey and research, research group obtains the following conclusions:

Shea Butter is mainly produced in West, Central and East African countries, and Shea Butter market is now attractive for markets across Europe, America and Asia. An important market exists in the European Union, USA which buys shea mainly for cosmetics and chocolate formations.

This report studies the Shea Butter Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

Scope of Shea Butter: Shea Butter Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a swot analysis of the key vendors.

First, Shea Butter market mainly in Middle East and Africa of shea butter is 126.6 K MT with a global sales share 32.60% of in 2017,the second Shea Butter market is the Europe, the sales is 107.9 K MT, the market share is 27.78% in 2017.

Second, there are major two classifications of shea butter in this report, the raw and unrefined shea butter, and refined shea butter. Globally, the sales share of each type of shea butter is 37.36% and 62.64% in 2017.

Third, the major applications of shea butter are cosmetics industry, medicine industry and food industry. Globally, the sales share of each application ares of shea butter is 38.52%, 11.82% and 49.66% in 2017.

At last, the average price for Shea butter is much lower than the world market prices for cocoa butter and as a replacement of cocoa butter, the average price of shea butter did not decrease.

According to this study, over the next five years the Shea Butter market will register a 9.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1140 million by 2024, from US$ 660 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Shea Butter business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Shea Butter market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Raw and Unrefined Shea Butter

Refined Shea Butter

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Cosmetics Industry

Medicine Industry

Food Industry

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IOI Loders Croklaan

Wilmar Africa Ltd/ Ghana Specialty Fats

Ghana Nuts Ltd

Shebu Industries

Timiniya Tuma Company Ltd

The Pure Company

The Savannah Fruits Company

VINK CHEMICALS GMBH and CO. KG

Akoma Cooperative

StarShea

International Oils and Fats Limited

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Highlights of the Global Shea Butter report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Shea Butter market

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Important changes in market dynamics

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Shea Butter market size by key regions/countries, product type and application. To understand the structure of Shea Butter market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Shea Butter players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Shea Butter with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the size of Shea Butter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

