Share Registry Services market by Type, Stage, End-User

A Share registry is an entity who provide the following services to the shareholders on behalf of the listed or unlisted companies: Share register maintenance, receiving, validating and processing of share transfers, Dividend distribution by all modes including direct deposit, TT’s, money orders and cheques, Dividend Redistribution function, Registration of new shareholders, handling general enquiries and handling IPO’s.

Share Registry Services is mainly used by two groups: Issuers and Investors. And Issuers are the most widely used group which takes up about 62% of the global market in 2016.

This report studies the Share Registry Services Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Share Registry Services market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of Share Registry Services: Share Registry Services Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a swot analysis of the key vendors.

According to this study, over the next five years the Share Registry Services market will register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3200 million by 2024, from US$ 2230 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Share Registry Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Share Registry Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Share Registry Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Hardware

Software

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

For Issuers

For Investors

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Computershare

Link Group

Advanced Share Registry

Tricor

Security Transfer Australia

Boardroom

CDC Pakistan

Automic Pty Ltd.

MainstreamBPO

American Stock Transfer and Trust Company

Capita

Escrow Group

Equiniti

Wells Fargo

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

EU is the largest sales region of Share Registry Services in the world in the past few years. EU market took up about 41.38% the global market in 2016, while United States was 37.25%, and Australasia is followed with the share about 7.97%.

Australia is now the key developers of Share Registry Services. The Australian share registry services industry has acted as a quasi-duopoly for a number of years, particularly amongst the larger and hence more complex accounts.

Computershare, Equiniti, American Stock Transfer and Trust Company, Capita, Wells Fargo and Link Group are the key suppliers in the global Share Registry Services market. Top 3 took up about 71% of the global market in 2016.

Highlights of the Global Share Registry Services report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Share Registry Services market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Share Registry Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Share Registry Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Share Registry Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Share Registry Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Share Registry Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

