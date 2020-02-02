Shampoo Market is poised to exhibit a moderate CAGR in the period of assessment

Shampoos form an integral part of the personal care routine. The global market for shampoos is boosting due to a rising prevalence of disorders related to hair such as dandruff, hair fall, oily hair, dryness of hair and itchiness and many others. The growth of shampoo market is also supported by a changing lifestyle and growing urbanization along with increasing environmental pollution. The consumers presently are more aware about their personal care and hygiene and will spend money in order to maintain their personal wellbeing. In addition, an availability of a variety of shampoos through different type of distribution channels is also aiding the growth of this market. Also, the introduction of innovative products such as herbal shampoos along with employing aggressive marketing techniques will also boost the growth of the shampoo market. Also, the trend of using different types of shampoos for different hair-related issues will give a fillip to the market of shampoos.

According to the assessment of Persistence Market Research, the global shampoo market is forecasted to reach a figure of about US$ 31,900 Mn in 2022 and is poised to exhibit a moderate CAGR in the period of assessment.

APEJ Market Set to Dominate the Global Shampoo Market in Terms of Revenue

The market in APEJ is set to dominate the global shampoo market in terms of value and this trend is projected to sustain itself throughout the assessment period. APEJ shampoo market is the most attractive market, growing at a moderate CAGR over the forecast period.

Cosmetic Shampoo Segment Slated to Touch a Value of About US$ 13,500 Mn in 2022

According to the projections of Persistence Market Research, the cosmetic shampoo segment is expected to reach a value of about US$ 13,500 Mn in the year 2022. This signifies a sluggish CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2022. The cosmetic shampoo segment is estimated to account for nearly half of the revenue share of the product type segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to lose in market share by 2022 over 2017.

Economy Segment to Exhibit a CAGR of Nearly 4% During the Assessment Period

According to the assessment of Persistence Market Research, the economy segment is poised to touch a figure of about US$ 17,200 Mn in the year 2022. This signifies a CAGR of nearly 4% during the assessment period from 2017 till the year 2022. The economy segment is estimated to account for more than half of the revenue share of the price segment by the end of the year 2017 and is projected to lose market share by 2022 over 2017.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global shampoo market through 2022, which include The Unilever Group, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, The Procter & Gamble Company, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Kimberly Clark Corporation, Kao Corporation, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Amway Corporation, Shiseido Company Limited and The Detox Market Inc.

