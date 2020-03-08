SHALE GAS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2022

According to researcher, the Global Shale Gas Market is accounted for $68.5 billion in 2015 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% to reach $132.4 billion by 2022. Factors such as ongoing research & development along with technological advancements, increasing demand of shale gas in various industries, significant number of shale reserves all over the globe are positively effecting the market growth. However, high cost involved in the production and concerns regarding methane emissions during shale gas production would limit the market growth. Shale gas could replace significant amounts of coal as an energy source further, substantial amount of shale reserves in countries such as China, Poland, Argentina and Algeria would provide an opportunity for companies to enter the shale gas market.
Try free sample report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/674253-shale-gas-global-market-outlook-2016-2022
Horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing are widely employed for shale gas extraction process worldwide. Industrial applications were the leading segment in the global market. Power generation and residential application segments are anticipated to show significant growth during the forecast period. North America is leading the global production, generating the highest revenue for the global shale gas market. Asia-Pacific and Europe has tremendous potential to grow due to significant number of reserves which are untapped in countries such as China, Algeria and Indonesia.
Some of the key players in global Shale Gas market are Maran Gas Maritime Inc, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Antero Resources, BHP Billiton Limited, Cabot Oil & Gas , Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Devon Energy, Encana Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, PetroChina, Reliance Industries Limited, Royal Dutch Shell, Sinopec, SM Energy , Statoil, Talisman Energy Inc , Total SA, Baker Hughes Incorporation, ConcoPhillips Co, FTS International, Inc, United Oilfield Services Inc, CONSOL Energy, BNK Petroleum Inc., and Schlumberger Limited.
Technologies Covered:
• Fracturing Fluid
o Chemicals
o Proppants
o Water
• Exploration & Drilling
o Horizontal Drilling
o Hydraulic fracturing
o Water Usage
Applications Covered:
• Industrial and Manufacturing
• Processing Type
• Commercial
• Residential
• Power Generation
• Transportation
Processing Equipments Covered:
• Compressors & Pumps
• Electrical Machinery
• Heat Exchangers
• Internal Combustion Engines
• Measuring & Controlling Devices
Get this report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=674253
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Market share analysis of the top industry players
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key points in table of content
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.7 Emerging markets
3.8 Application Analysis
3.9 Technology Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Shale Gas Market, By Technology
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Fracturing Fluid
5.2.1 Chemicals
5.2.1.1 Methanol
5.2.1.2 Hydrochloric acid
5.2.1.3 Sodium chloride
5.2.1.4 Magnesium peroxide
5.2.1.5 Tetramethyl ammonium chloride
5.2.1.6 Ethylene glycol
5.2.2 Proppants
5.2.2.1 Sand
5.2.2.2 Ceramic
5.2.2.3 Resin coated sand
5.2.3 Water
5.3 Exploration & Drilling
5.3.1 Horizontal Drilling
5.3.2 Hydraulic fracturing
5.3.2.1 Perf-and-Plug
5.3.2.2 Sliding Sleeve
5.3.2.3 Waterless fracturing
5.3.3 Water Usage
6 Global Shale Gas Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Industrial and Manufacturing
6.3 Commercial
6.4 Residential
6.5 Power Generation
6.6 Transportation
7 Global Shale Gas Market, By Processing Equipment
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Compressors & Pumps
7.3 Electrical Machinery
7.4 Heat Exchangers
7.5 Internal Combustion Engines
7.6 Measuring & Controlling Devices
8 Global Shale Gas Market, By Geography
8.1 North America
8.1.1 US
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.3 Mexico
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Germany
8.2.2 France
8.2.3 Italy
8.2.4 UK
8.2.5 Spain
8.2.8 Rest of Europe
8.3 Asia Pacific
8.3.1 Japan
8.3.2 China
8.3.3 India
8.3.4 Australia
8.3.5 New Zealand
8.3.8 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.4 Rest of the World
8.4.1 Middle East
8.4.2 Brazil
8.4.3 Argentina
8.4.4 South Africa
8.4.5 Egypt
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Maran Gas Maritime Inc.
10.2 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
10.3 Antero Resources
10.4 BHP Billiton Limited
10.5 Cabot Oil & Gas
10.6 Chesapeake Energy Corporation
10.7 Devon Energy
10.8 Encana Corporation
10.9 Exxon Mobil Corporation
10.10 PetroChina
10.11 Reliance Industries Limited
10.12 Royal Dutch Shell
10.13 Sinopec
10.14 SM Energy
10.15 Statoil
10.16 Talisman Energy Inc
10.17 Total SA
10.18 Baker Hughes Incorporation
10.11 ConcoPhillips Co
10.20 FTS International, Inc
10.21 United Oilfield Services, Inc.
10.22 CONSOL Energy
10.23 BNK Petroleum Inc
10.24 Schlumberger Limited
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.comhttps://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/674253-shale-gas-global-market-outlook-2016-2022