SHALE GAS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2022

According to researcher, the Global Shale Gas Market is accounted for $68.5 billion in 2015 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% to reach $132.4 billion by 2022. Factors such as ongoing research & development along with technological advancements, increasing demand of shale gas in various industries, significant number of shale reserves all over the globe are positively effecting the market growth. However, high cost involved in the production and concerns regarding methane emissions during shale gas production would limit the market growth. Shale gas could replace significant amounts of coal as an energy source further, substantial amount of shale reserves in countries such as China, Poland, Argentina and Algeria would provide an opportunity for companies to enter the shale gas market.

Horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing are widely employed for shale gas extraction process worldwide. Industrial applications were the leading segment in the global market. Power generation and residential application segments are anticipated to show significant growth during the forecast period. North America is leading the global production, generating the highest revenue for the global shale gas market. Asia-Pacific and Europe has tremendous potential to grow due to significant number of reserves which are untapped in countries such as China, Algeria and Indonesia.

Some of the key players in global Shale Gas market are Maran Gas Maritime Inc, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Antero Resources, BHP Billiton Limited, Cabot Oil & Gas , Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Devon Energy, Encana Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, PetroChina, Reliance Industries Limited, Royal Dutch Shell, Sinopec, SM Energy , Statoil, Talisman Energy Inc , Total SA, Baker Hughes Incorporation, ConcoPhillips Co, FTS International, Inc, United Oilfield Services Inc, CONSOL Energy, BNK Petroleum Inc., and Schlumberger Limited.

Technologies Covered:

• Fracturing Fluid

o Chemicals

o Proppants

o Water

• Exploration & Drilling

o Horizontal Drilling

o Hydraulic fracturing

o Water Usage

Applications Covered:

• Industrial and Manufacturing

• Processing Type

• Commercial

• Residential

• Power Generation

• Transportation

Processing Equipments Covered:

• Compressors & Pumps

• Electrical Machinery

• Heat Exchangers

• Internal Combustion Engines

• Measuring & Controlling Devices

