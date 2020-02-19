Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market: Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast By 2024

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 139 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Shale gas is natural gas that is found trapped within shale formations. Shale gas has become an increasingly important source of natural gas in the United States since the start of this century, and interest has spread to potential gas shales in the rest of the world

Hydraulic fracturing is a well stimulation technique in which rock is fractured by a pressurized liquid. The process involves the high-pressure injection of ‘fracking fluid’ (primarily water, containing sand or other proppants suspended with the aid of thickening agents) into a wellbore to create cracks in the deep-rock formations through which natural gas, petroleum, and brine will flow more freely.

This comprehensive Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Scope of the Report:

Now shale gas is widely reserved underground. USA, China, Canada, Argentina and Mexica have big reserves. But due to the limitation of technology, USA becomes the most main manufacturing country in the world, taking 83.45% of the global production. With the process of the shale gas hydraulic fracturing in other countries such as China, Canada and Argentina, and the more attention on shale gas, China, Canada and Argentina gradually began to produce shale gas. Thanks to the cheap price and the huge reserves in the world, more and more countries star to pay attention on shale gas, for example that Mexico began to produce shale gas on its own and the Mexico company PEMEX has invested much money on exploration and production about shale gas.

Because USA is the first and biggest country to produce shale gas in the world, there are plenty of America manufacturers such as ExxonMobil, Range Resources, EQT, Chesapeake Energy, Chevron and Rice Energy. In Argentina, Yacimientos Petroleiferos Fiscales is the main manufacturer, in China CNPC and Sinopec are the main manufacturers

Shale gas is virtually natural gas and can be applied into residents, industrial and electric power. Industrial and electric power is the two main application, taking 34.49% and 34.25% of the total production respectively in 2016. Application in residents is also an important part of shale gas, in 2016, around 20.59% of the global production is consumed by residents.

The worldwide market for Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 48700 million US$ in 2024, from 39700 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Shale-Gas-Hydraulic-Fracturing-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ExxonMobil,Range Resources,EQT,Chesapeake Energy,Chevron,Rice Energy,CONSOL Energy,EOG Resources,Anadarko Petroleum,Occidental Petroleum,Devon Energy,Marathon Oil,BHP Billiton,Yacimientos Petroleiferos Fiscales,CNPC,Sinopec .

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/573262

Market Segment by Type, covers

Type I, Type II.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residents, Industrial, Electric Power, Other.

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/573262

For more information browse this PDF @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/download/Global-Shale-Gas-Hydraulic-Fracturing-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing market.

Chapter 1, to describe Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About Us:MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook