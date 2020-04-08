Sexual Wellness Market to Expand at a Meteoric CAGR of 9.2% by 2023

Sexual Wellness Market Research Report Analysis by Product (Sex Toys, Condom, Contraceptive, Sexual Enhancement Supplements, Lubricants, Ointments), by Distribution Channels (Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets, Online Platforms) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Sexual Wellness Market Highlights:

The global sexual wellness anticipated to have held a market value of USD 21.26 billion in the year 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Sexual health is experience of physical, psychological and social cultural related to sexuality. The products such as, sex toys, condom & contraceptives, sexual enhancement supplements, lubricants, ointments view as a sexual wellness product that provides enjoyment in sexual experience and security.

Get Free Sample of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7328

Increasing global prevalence of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), increase in awareness regarding sexual health items, and development of e-commerce business are expected to drive the growth of market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017 around 1,708,569 were suffer with Chlamydia trachomatis infection in US. Similarly, in 2017, around 555,608 were suffer with gonorrhea and 30,644 were suffer with Syphilis in US. Moreover, According to World Health Organization (WHO), every year estimated around 357 million new people suffer with sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Furthermore, according to The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), in 2017 estimated that 5.2 million suffer with HIV in Asia-Pacific. On other hand, side effects due to toxic ingredients in products and product recalls can restrain the market growth over the assessment period.

Sexual Wellness Market Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global sexual wellness Industry are LELO (Sweden), Doc Johnson (US), Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (US), Ansell Ltd. (Australia), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (UK), LifeStyles Healthcare (Australia), Karex Berhad (Malaysia), Veru Inc. (US), Mankind Pharma (India), and BioFilm IP LLC (US).

Sexual Wellness Market Segmentation:

The global sexual wellness market has been segmented into product and distribution channels.

Based on product, sexual wellness market is segmented into sex toys, condom & contraceptives, sexual enhancement supplements, lubricants, ointments, and others. The sex toys segment is expected to account for the largest share segment of the market in 2017.

Based on distribution channels, sexual wellness Industry is segmented into retail and online platforms. The retail segment is expected to account for the largest share segment of the market in 2017. Retail segment further sub segmented into drug stores, specialty stores, and others.

Sexual Wellness Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global sexual wellness market owing to the presence of well-established players, increasing prevalence of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), increase in awareness regarding sexual health items, and developed e-commerce business. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global sexual wellness market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the increasing awareness about sexual wellness products and supportive sex education programs. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa region is expected to account for the least market share in the global sexual wellness market.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/sexual-wellness-market-7328

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1. Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.2.1. Research Objective

2.2.2. Assumptions

2.2.3. Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Distribution Channels Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities

4.4. Challenges

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

…Continued!

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]