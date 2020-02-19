Several Key Regions Analysis of UV Coatings Market from 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global UV Coatings Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database. The report spread across 98 pages with table and figures in it.

UV coating is a surface treatment which either is cured by ultraviolet radiation, or which protects the underlying material from such radiation’s harmful effects.

The global UV Coatings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on UV Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall UV Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Akzonobel

DSM

PPG Industries

BASF

Sherwin-Williams

Valspar

Axaltacs

Dymax

Eternal Chemical

DIC

Segment by Regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type:

Wood Coatings

Plastic Coatings

Over Print Varnish

Display Coatings

Conformal Coatings

Paper Coatings

Segment by Application:

Industrial Coatings

Electronics

Graphic Arts

