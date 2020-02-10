SET-TOP-BOX MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

This report studies the global Set-Top-Box market status and forecast, categorizes the global Set-Top-Box market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Pace
Technicolor
Arris (Motorola)
Echostar
Humax
Netgem
Apple
Sagemcom
Samsung
Roku
Skyworth Digital
Huawei
Hisense
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Cable
Satellite
DTT
IP
OTT
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Residential Use
Commercial Use
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Set-Top-Box Market Research Report 2018
1 Set-Top-Box Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Set-Top-Box
1.2 Set-Top-Box Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Set-Top-Box Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Set-Top-Box Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Cable
1.2.4 Satellite
1.2.5 DTT
1.2.6 IP
1.2.7 OTT
1.3 Global Set-Top-Box Segment by Application
1.3.1 Set-Top-Box Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Residential Use
1.3.3 Commercial Use
1.4 Global Set-Top-Box Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Set-Top-Box Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Set-Top-Box (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Set-Top-Box Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Set-Top-Box Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
7 Global Set-Top-Box Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Pace
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Set-Top-Box Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Pace Set-Top-Box Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Technicolor
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Set-Top-Box Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Technicolor Set-Top-Box Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Arris (Motorola)
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Set-Top-Box Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Arris (Motorola) Set-Top-Box Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Echostar
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Set-Top-Box Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Echostar Set-Top-Box Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Humax
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Set-Top-Box Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Humax Set-Top-Box Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Netgem
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Set-Top-Box Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Netgem Set-Top-Box Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Apple
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Set-Top-Box Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Apple Set-Top-Box Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
