Sesame Seeds in Europe 2017 Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 12.45% and Forecast to 2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the sesame seeds market in Europe for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The report, Sesame Seeds Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• McCormick

• ORIENCO

• SHILOH FARMS

• Triangle Wholefoods

Other prominent vendors

• Frontier Natural Products

• Fuerst Day Lawson

• KTC Edibles

• Saitaku

• Tazaki Foods

• WHOLEFOOD EARTH

• Hartmann & Popp

• VM Trading

• Edible Solutions

• TAMPICO TRADING

Market driver

• Health benefits of sesame seeds

Market challenge

• Intense competition from other superfoods

Market trend

• Soaring demand for organic sesame seeds

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Seeds market in Europe

• Sesame seed market in Europe

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Segmentation by end-user

• Sesame seeds market in Europe for application in bakery and confectionery industry

• Sesame seeds market in Europe in terms of food production

• Sesame seeds market in Europe in oil extraction industry

PART 07: Segmentation by type

• White sesame seeds market in Europe

• Black sesame seeds market in Europe

• Other sesame seeds market in Europe

PART 08: Segmentation by distribution channel

PART 09: Key leading countries

• Germany

• Greece

• The Netherlands

• Poland

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Soaring demand for organic sesame seeds

• Growing interest in sesame seeds among retailers

• Greater demand for sustainable and fair-trade products

PART 13: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

PART 14: PART 14: Key vendor analysis

..…..Continued