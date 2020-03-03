The report studies the Sesame Oil Market worldwide, especially in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions. The intelligent report also anticipates that Sesame Oil Market would grow at a constructive CAGR until 2022. In order to study the various trends and patterns prevailing in the concerned market, FactMR has included a new report titled “Sesame Oil Market Inclinations Exhibit Growing Demand during the Period until 2022 | Key Players are Marico Limited, Ruchi Soya Industries Limited, Cargill Inc., etc.” to its wide online database including upcoming trends and growth factors.

Sesame oil is extracted from plant species known as Sesamum Indicum, an herbaceous annual that belongs to Pedaliaceae family, reaching about 1.8 meter in height. Over the past couple of years, western herbalists have sesame oil for various therapeutic purposes. Sesame oil is being used as an imperative ingredient in margarine, as well as salad dressings, for cooking purposes, and in certain skin softening and cosmetic products. Sesame, native to Africa and Asia, is primarily cultivated in China, and India.

Consumption of sesame oil has been facing a paradigm shift among consumers, gaining popularity across regions such as Asia, and North America. Governments across the globe are taking initiatives, considering allowing bulk sesame oil export, which in turn will support farmers who have been facing distress in selling their crops. The fear of low realization, associated with outcomes of sowing sesame seeds, has shifted the focus of governments in considering approval of sesame oil exports. These incidences will further influence growth of the sesame oil market across the globe.

Consumption of sesame oil has gained an uptick, owing to its utilization in various products along with food. A major factor sustaining growth of the sesame oil market across the globe, is use of sesame oil in different cuisines, beauty products, Ayurveda, and various massage oils. Adoption of sesame oil is comparatively higher than other essential oils, as it has been the oldest edible oil consumed by humans. On the back of its nutritional value, consumers are opting the sesame seed oil, and the power packed sesame seed oil is beneficial for the overall human health, provided its consumption post-consulting a doctor. Sesame oil is also well known for its benefits regarding health of hair and skin. Owing to its aforementioned benefits, production of sesame oil has been witnessing a hike over the past few years, which in turn will impact growth of the sesame oil market in the upcoming years.

The global market for sesame oil is projected to register an average single-digit CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2022). Global sales of sesame oil will surpass revenues worth US$ 9,000 Mn by 2022-end.

In terms of revenues, Europe will remain the most lucrative region for the sesame oil market. Revenues from sales of sesame oil in Europe will account for over one-fourth share of the market during 2017 to 2022. Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is estimated to be the second largest market for sesame oil by 2022-end.

Specialty stores will continue to witness the fastest expansion in sales of sesame oil, based on distribution channels. Modern trade will remain the largest distribution channel for sesame oil over the forecast period, with sales estimated to account for more than one-third share of the market, in terms of revenues, during 2017 to 2022.

By end-users, retail segment will continue to be the most lucrative in the global sesame oil market, with sales expected to exhibit the highest CAGR through 2022. Sales of sesame oil in food processor segment will continue to be sluggish throughout the forecast period.

Processed sesame oil are estimated to remain preferred among products in the market. Sales of processed sesame oil will account for nearly US$ 7,000 Mn revenues by 2022-end. Revenues from sales of processed sesame oil will account for approximately three-fourth share of the market during the forecast period.

