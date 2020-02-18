Sesame Oil Global Market Demand, Production Growth, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Sesame Oil Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Sesame oil is derived from a plant species called Sesamum indicum, which is an herbaceous annual belonging to the Pedaliaceae family that reaches about 6 ft (1.8 m) in height. In modern times, sesame has been embraced by Western herbalists for a variety of therapeutic purposes. The oil is also used in cooking and as an ingredient in margarine and salad dressings as well as in certain cosmetics and skin softening products. Native to Asia and Africa, sesame is primarily cultivated in India, China, etc.

Scope of the Report:

Globally, the Sesame Oil industry market is not that concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Sesame Oil is relatively much more mature. But some enterprises are still well-known for the wonderful quality of their Sesame Oil and related services. At the same time, some countries such as China, India, etc. are remarkable in the global Sesame Oil industry because of their market share and technology status of Sesame Oil.

Although the market competition of Sesame Oil is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Sesame Oil and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

The worldwide market for Sesame Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 11000 million US$ in 2024, from 7780 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Sesame Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kadoya

TAKEMOTO OIL & FAT

Kuki Sangyo

Flavor Full

Dipasa

Henan Dingzhi

Chee Seng

Iwai Sesame Oil

Eng Hup Seng

Wilmar

Hunan Cheer COME

BGG

Sastha Oil

Anhui Yanzhuang

Shandong Ruifu

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

White Sesame Oil

Black Sesame Oil

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food and Health Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic and Skin Care Industry

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Sesame Oil Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 White Sesame Oil

1.2.2 Black Sesame Oil

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Food and Health Industry

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.3 Cosmetic and Skin Care Industry

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Kadoya

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Sesame Oil Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Kadoya Sesame Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 TAKEMOTO OIL & FAT

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Sesame Oil Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 TAKEMOTO OIL & FAT Sesame Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Kuki Sangyo

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Sesame Oil Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Kuki Sangyo Sesame Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Flavor Full

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Sesame Oil Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Flavor Full Sesame Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Dipasa

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Sesame Oil Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Dipasa Sesame Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Henan Dingzhi

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Sesame Oil Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Henan Dingzhi Sesame Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Chee Seng

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Sesame Oil Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Chee Seng Sesame Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

