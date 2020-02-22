Service Robotics Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Service Robotics Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Service Robotics Market

The global service robotics market was valued at over US$ 9 Billion in 2017. Service robots have witnessed widespread acceptance among various professional and personal applications owing to benefits such as enhanced usability, delivery of accurate and high-quality services, reliability, and reduced operational costs and human errors. Professional service robots are employed in various industries including medical, defense, rescue and security, agriculture, logistics, construction, and professional cleaning among others, whereas personal service robots are used for domestic and entertainment and leisure purpose.

The global service robotics market is expected to almost triple by 2024 from the 2017 level, driven by an upsurge in its adoption owing to high labor cost, lack of skilled workforce, increasing research and development investments, growing awareness regarding the benefits of service robots, and increased demand for automation among professional and personal sectors. However, high initial investment and concern for human safety restricts the growth of the market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

The global professional service robotics market was valued at close to US$ 7 Billion in 2017.

The market for personal and domestic service robotics segment is expected to reach nearly US$ 8 Billion by 2024.

The global professional service robotics sales volume is predicted to exceed 450,000 units by 2024.

In 2017, logistic application was the major industry vertical, in terms of market share, followed by medical applications.

Agriculture/field robots controlled over 14% share of the professional service market in 2017.

In volume terms, the logistic robots accounted for maximum share of the overall professional service robotics volume in 2017.

The medical robots accounted for single digit share of the professional service robotics volume in 2015, due to expensive nature of these devices.

Household robots accounted for maximum share of the personal and domestic service robotics market in 2017.

It is anticipated that the entertainment and leisure robot will account for nearly 30% share of the personal and domestic service robotics market by 2024.

This is the 3rd edition report on Service Robotics by iGATE RESEARCH. The report titled “Global Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast to 2024 – By Type (Professional Service Robots, Personal and Domestic Service Robots) and Key Players Analysis” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Service Robotics Market.

This 151 Page report with 83 Figures and 12 Tables has been analyzed from 8 viewpoints:

Global Service Robotics Market and Forecast (2009 – 2024) Global Service Robotics Volume and Forecast (2009 – 2024) Global Professional Service Robotics Market and Forecast – By Segment (2009 – 2024) Global Professional Service Robotics Volume and Forecast – By Segment (2009 – 2024) Global Personal and Domestic Service Robotics Market and Forecast – By Segment (2009 – 2024) Global Personal and Domestic Service Robotics Volume and Forecast – By Segment (2009 – 2024) Key Player – Sales and SWOT Analysis (2010 – 2024) Global Service Robotics Market – Growth Drivers and Challenges

Global Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Type

Professional Service Robotics Personal and Domestic Service Robotics

Global Professional Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Segment

Defence Agriculture/Field Logistic Medical Exoskeletons Public Relations Robots Construction Mobile Platforms Inspection Underwater Rescue and Security Cleaning Others

Global Personal and Domestic Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Segment

Household Robotics Entertainment and Leisure Robotics

Global Robotics Market – Key Players Sales and SWOT Analysis

KUKA AG Adept Technology (Acquired by OMRON) iRobot Corporation Intuitive Surgical Nachi-Fujikoshi Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Data Sources

iGATE RESEARCH employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis by iGATE Research dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.

Research Methodologies

Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.

Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Global Service Robotics Market and Forecast (2009 – 2024)

2.1 Global Professional Service Robotics Market and Forecast

2.2 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robotics Market and Forecast

Global Service Robotics Volume and Forecast (2009 – 2024)

3.1 Global Professional Service Robotics Volume and Forecast

3.2 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robotics Volume and Forecast

Global Service Robotics Market and Volume Share Analysis (2009 – 2024)

………….

Global Service Robotics Market – Growth Drivers

8.1 Growing Research and Development Expenditure

8.2 Technology Trends Shaping the Future of Robotics

8.3 Government Initiatives Drives Market for Robotics

8.4 Co-Bots Drives Robotics Industry

8.5 Improved Service, Increased Operational Efficiency and Safety

Global Service Robotics Market – Challenges

9.1 Human-Robot Interaction Challenges

9.2 The High Cost of Robots Restricts Market Growth

List of Figures:

Figure 2-1: Global – Service Robotics Market (Million US$), 2009 – 2017

Figure 2-2: Global – Forecast for Service Robotics Market (Million US$), 2018 – 2024

Figure 2-3: Global – Professional Service Robotics Market (Million US$), 2009 – 2017

Figure 2-4: Global – Forecast for Professional Service Robotics Market (Million US$), 2018 – 2024

Figure 2-5: Global – Personal and Domestic Service Robotics Market (Million US$), 2009 – 2017

Figure 2-6: Global – Forecast for Personal and Domestic Service Robotics Market (Million US$), 2018 – 2024

