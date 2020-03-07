Service Desk Software Market 2018 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2025

— Service Desk Software Market 2018

Service desk software facilitates the delivery of customer support at various levels of an organization through multiple channels. Levels may start from the front desk for simple customer queries and could go up to supervisory or managerial levels for bigger problems.

In 2017, the global Service Desk Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Service Desk Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Service Desk Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Samanage

Freshservice

ManageEngine ServiceDesk

JIRA Service Desk

Zendesk

Track-It!

BMC Remedy 9

Cherwell IT Service Management

Agiloft

Re:Desk

ServiceNow

GoToAssist

Spiceworks

EasyVista

Wolken

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud based

On Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

IT support

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Service Desk Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud based

1.4.3 On Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Service Desk Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Healthcare

1.5.3 IT support

1.5.4 Education

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Service Desk Software Market Size

2.2 Service Desk Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Service Desk Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Service Desk Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Service Desk Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Service Desk Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Service Desk Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Service Desk Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Service Desk Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Service Desk Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Service Desk Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Samanage

12.1.1 Samanage Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Service Desk Software Introduction

12.1.4 Samanage Revenue in Service Desk Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Samanage Recent Development

12.2 Freshservice

12.2.1 Freshservice Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Service Desk Software Introduction

12.2.4 Freshservice Revenue in Service Desk Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Freshservice Recent Development

12.3 ManageEngine ServiceDesk

12.3.1 ManageEngine ServiceDesk Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Service Desk Software Introduction

12.3.4 ManageEngine ServiceDesk Revenue in Service Desk Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 ManageEngine ServiceDesk Recent Development

12.4 JIRA Service Desk

12.4.1 JIRA Service Desk Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Service Desk Software Introduction

12.4.4 JIRA Service Desk Revenue in Service Desk Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 JIRA Service Desk Recent Development

12.5 Zendesk

12.5.1 Zendesk Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Service Desk Software Introduction

12.5.4 Zendesk Revenue in Service Desk Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Zendesk Recent Development

12.6 Track-It!

12.6.1 Track-It! Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Service Desk Software Introduction

12.6.4 Track-It! Revenue in Service Desk Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Track-It! Recent Development

12.7 BMC Remedy 9

12.7.1 BMC Remedy 9 Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Service Desk Software Introduction

12.7.4 BMC Remedy 9 Revenue in Service Desk Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 BMC Remedy 9 Recent Development

12.8 Cherwell IT Service Management

12.8.1 Cherwell IT Service Management Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Service Desk Software Introduction

12.8.4 Cherwell IT Service Management Revenue in Service Desk Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Cherwell IT Service Management Recent Development

12.9 Agiloft

12.9.1 Agiloft Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Service Desk Software Introduction

12.9.4 Agiloft Revenue in Service Desk Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Agiloft Recent Development

12.10 Re:Desk

12.10.1 Re:Desk Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Service Desk Software Introduction

12.10.4 Re:Desk Revenue in Service Desk Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Re:Desk Recent Development

Continued…..

