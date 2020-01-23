MarketResearchReports.Biz is providing you Retail Market Research report of ” Service Delivery Automation Market Qualitative Insights, Key Enhancement, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Overview 2027 “.

The objectives of this study are as follows:

To define, describe, and forecast the “ Service Delivery Automation ” market by type, application, component, delivery model, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the market size of market segments with respect to the four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

Companies across different verticals are constantly trying to find out new areas through which they can reduce their total operational costs. Service delivery automation is one such area via which this objective can be achieved. Service delivery automation basically refers to replacement of manpower with technology in order to reduce operational costs and eliminate human error and thus achieve additional benefits.

Gradually service delivery automation vendors will either form strategic partnerships with technology leaders in order to combine their products with latest technologies or some service delivery automation vendors will develop technologies on their own and automate their products accordingly to compete with technology vendors.

Service Delivery Automation Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the major driving factors of service delivery automation market is faster time to service as companies are constantly under pressure for delivering projects under a stringent timeline due to increase in number of competitors. Also, service delivery automation reduces human intervention that minimizes human errors that leads to faster and error-free delivery.

The challenge faced by the service delivery automation market is that every vendor has their own technology and set of features due to which there are no standard delivery models available in the market. In addition to this every service delivery automation supplier has their own go-to-market strategy. This makes it challenging for any organization to decide which deployment model will be the most appropriate fit according to their requirements.

Service Delivery Automation Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of component:

Software

Services

Segmentation on the basis of end-user:

SMEs

Large Scale Enterprises

Segmentation on the basis of vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Transportation

Manufacturing

Others

Service Delivery Automation Market: Competition Landscape

Few of the companies in service delivery automation market are: International Business Machine Corporation, CA Technologies, Inc., Blue Prism, RackNap, Odin (business unit of Ingram Micro Inc.), AppDirect and Automation Anywhere, Inc. These companies have partnership with several IT industry leaders.

Service Delivery Automation Market: Regional Overview

Service delivery automation market is currently dominated by North America region owing to growing demand for service delivery automation and presence of various market players in this region. Europe service delivery automation market follows next as various industry verticals such as manufacturing, energy and utilities and transportation industry are realizing the importance of service delivery automation. APEJ region is fast picking up pace in the service delivery automation market due to the presence of huge outsourcing market prevalent in this region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Service Delivery Automation Market Segments

Service Delivery Automation Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Service Delivery Automation Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Service Delivery Automation Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Service Delivery Automation Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Service Delivery Automation Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Poland

Russia

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

North Africa

South Africa

Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

