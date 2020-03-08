SERVERLESS COMPUTING MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY, CONSUMPTION, SEGMENTATION, GROWTH, DEVELOPMENT, TRENDS AND FORECASTS TO 2025

Serverless computing is a cloud-computing execution model in which the cloud provider acts as the server, dynamically managing the allocation of machine resources. Pricing is based on the actual amount of resources consumed by an application, rather than on pre-purchased units of capacity. It is a form of utility computing.

Among regions, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the serverless computing market in 2018. North American countries are early adopters of the serverless computing technology. Some of the major vendors operating in this region are Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Google (US), and IBM (US). It is the most developed market in terms of cloud adoption, due to various factors such as standard regulations, advanced IT infrastructure, the presence of a large number of enterprises, and availability of technical expertise.

In 2018, the global Serverless Computing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Serverless Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Serverless Computing development in United States, Europe and China.

