Serverless Architecture Global Market, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Serverless Architecture Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Serverless Architecture Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Serverless Architecture Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report focuses on the global Serverless Architecture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Serverless Architecture development in United States, Europe and China.

Serverless architectures refer to applications that significantly depend on third-party services (knows as Backend as a Service or “BaaS”) or on custom code that’s run in ephemeral containers (Function as a Service or “FaaS”), the best known vendor host of which currently is AWS Lambda.

Serverless architectures are application designs that incorporate third-party “Backend as a Service” (BaaS) services, and/or that include custom code run in managed, ephemeral containers on a “Functions as a Service” (FaaS) platform.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

CA Technologies

Rackspace

Alibaba

Tibco Software

Syncano

NTT Data

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3342528-global-serverless-architecture-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Serverless Architecture Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Private Cloud

1.4.3 Public Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Serverless Architecture Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Serverless Architecture Market Size

2.2 Serverless Architecture Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Serverless Architecture Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Serverless Architecture Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS)

12.1.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Serverless Architecture Introduction

12.1.4 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Revenue in Serverless Architecture Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Recent Development

12.2 Google

12.2.1 Google Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Serverless Architecture Introduction

12.2.4 Google Revenue in Serverless Architecture Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Google Recent Development

12.3 IBM

12.3.1 IBM Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Serverless Architecture Introduction

12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Serverless Architecture Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 IBM Recent Development

12.4 Microsoft

12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Serverless Architecture Introduction

12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Serverless Architecture Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.5 Oracle

12.5.1 Oracle Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Serverless Architecture Introduction

12.5.4 Oracle Revenue in Serverless Architecture Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.6 CA Technologies

12.6.1 CA Technologies Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Serverless Architecture Introduction

12.6.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Serverless Architecture Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 CA Technologies Recent Development

12.7 Rackspace

12.7.1 Rackspace Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Serverless Architecture Introduction

12.7.4 Rackspace Revenue in Serverless Architecture Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Rackspace Recent Development

12.8 Alibaba

12.8.1 Alibaba Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Serverless Architecture Introduction

12.8.4 Alibaba Revenue in Serverless Architecture Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Alibaba Recent Development

12.9 Tibco Software

12.9.1 Tibco Software Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Serverless Architecture Introduction

12.9.4 Tibco Software Revenue in Serverless Architecture Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Tibco Software Recent Development

12.10 Syncano

12.10.1 Syncano Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Serverless Architecture Introduction

12.10.4 Syncano Revenue in Serverless Architecture Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Syncano Recent Development

12.11 NTT Data

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3342528-global-serverless-architecture-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Continued….

Contact Us: [email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)