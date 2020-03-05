Server Management Software Market Size, Segments, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Server Management Software Market Highlights:

The global server management software market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing emergence of cloud-based technologies and increasing adoption of software management solutions. Moreover, increasing demand for server management software services across various verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, education, IT and telecommunication is driving the growth of the global server management software market.

The global server management software market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The North America market is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period. The U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the server management software market in North America region owing to the presence of large number of established key players such as Datadog, ManageEngine, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NEC Corporation, Super Micro Computer Inc. and BMC Software in this region. Due to sustainable and well-established economies in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth in the coming future. Additionally, North America also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows a higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity.

The growth of the market is also attributed to increasing focus on business organizations towards adoption of Server Management Software Market by small and medium enterprises as well as large enterprises. In the global server management software market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions owing to increasing implementation of server management software applications in order to improve efficiency and increasing innovation in IT across different countries in the region.

Major Key Players:

Datadog (U.S.)

SolarWinds MSP (Canada)

ManageEngine (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Hewlett Packard (U.S.)

NEC Corporation (U.S.)

Super Micro Computer Inc. (U.S.)

BMC Software (U.S.)

Central Solutions (U.S.)

Server Density (UK)

Percona (U.S.)

Infrascale (U.S.)

Adaxes (U.S.)

Server Management Software Market Segmentation:

The global server management software market is segmented on the basis of organization size, deployment and vertical. However, the organization size segment is classified into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. Small and medium enterprises segment hold the largest share of the overall server management software market.

This is owing to the increasing adoption of server management software from small and medium enterprises.

Market Research Analysis:

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas the European market is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The market in North America is witnessing a rapid growth due to technological advancements and increasing awareness for adopting server management software across different industry verticals in this region.

The U.S. holds the majority of market share both in terms of revenue as well as adoption of server management software.

