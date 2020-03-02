Serial Device Server Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2018 to 2027

FactMR has published a new research report titled “Serial Device Server Market Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2018-2027 | Key Players are QUATECH INC., Mencom Corporation, Perle Systems, Siemens, etc.” to its online database that tries to unveil the various scenarios prevailing in the serial device server market. This assessment delivers a smart compilation of primary and secondary data which provides a clear insight about the future plans expected to impact the Serial Device Server Market. This study comprises of prominent data which makes it a beneficial source for investors, analysts and industry experts to acquire necessary knowledge associated to the fundamental market trends, opportunities and growth drivers during the stated forecast by 2027.

Earlier, the terminal server products were large and required many resources for processing. With the development of technology, new integrated circuit designs were made, through which the size of terminal servers was reduced. This led to the development of a serial device server that are cost-efficient solutions with compact size. A serial device server provides the functionality of transferring data between computer serial port (COM port) and Ethernet local area network. With the help of this, the industries are able to utilize the Ethernet network in place of serial cables. The use of serial device server helps to decrease the workstation clutter and provide an architect to place the serial devices at long distances from the computers in which they are used. The Serial port servers provide flexibility to be used with all type of serial devices and peripherals such as printers, scanner, and other peripherals.

The serial device server are available in two networking configurations namely wired and wireless. These servers are widely used to connect equipment’s too diversified applications. The serial device server offer multi-port connections options over Ethernet with connectivity. The serial server finds application in enabling a serial device to be placed in a network and function independent of the serial port of the computer to develop connectivity. Since the server is independent of the port, therefore it provides the flexibility to the device to be connected and accessed anywhere in the network.

On the basis of type, the market can be categorized as 1 port, 2 port, 4 port, 8 port, 16 port, and other port. The 4 port segment market is expected to register a significant CAGR of 9.6% in the serial device server market.

The Europe region is expected to register relatively low growth in the Serial Device Server market, as the Serial Device Server industry is already developed in the region and market has achieved growth in the product lifecycle. APEJ market is developing at a rapid pace with an increasing application of access control systems and POS systems leading to high adoption of serial device server.

The serial device server are highly efficient devices that increase the flexibility of data transfer in a networked environment. These devices allow transparent transfer of data from Ethernet of Serial Device Server to a serial interface. The serial device server helps in increasing the availability and uptime by providing seamless protection in case of power input failure. The serial device server is very easy to install and operate. They also provide various installation options to end-users. Such factors are driving the adoption of serial device server in the market.

Serial device server or Serial-to-LAN adapters offers an interface that is necessary to enable the deployment of serial only devices in a fully networking environment. The industries are focusing on the deployment of the devices which are easy to install and configure. Since no extra programming effort is required at the host computer, it drastically reduces software development costs. Serial device server also offers secure industrial networking. Thus, the growing demand for cost-effective solutions by industries is expected to drive market growth of serial device server during the forecast period.

The vendors offering serial device server are investing huge amounts in offering advanced serial device server. The companies are aiming to offer the devices which are low in cost and highly effective and can connect a maximum number of devices. For instance, MOXA Technologies Co., Ltd., a provider of industrial networking products, focuses on investing million dollars each year in developing innovative and user-friendly serial device server and other products. Thus, rising vendor investment in serial device server is expected to contribute significantly to the market growth during the forecast period.

