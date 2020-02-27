Serial Device Server Market: Comprehensive Analysis of the Development Factors in the Industry

Serial Device Server Market to Register 8.7% Growth during 2018-2027 – Reveals Fact.MR

The serial device server is networking devices that are used to transfer data between an Ethernet LAN (local area network) and COM port (computer serial port). The serial device server also is known as port redirectors and are used to convert a serial device into a device capable of Ethernet that can be used in a network. The serial device server can is a highly flexible device that can simply be connected to a serial device in the network without any authentication and security, or these devices can be configured to provide multiple functionalities similar to those of Ethernet switches and routers. The serial device server can be interfaced with printers, robotic machine assembly, medical equipment, sensors, and others. Today, these serial device server are offered in wide range of configurations with single and multiple port functionalities to meet the end-user requirement.

This report assesses trends that are driving the growth of each segment on the global level and offers potential takeaways that could prove substantially useful to serial device server manufacturers looking to enter the market. Main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The sections, by type, by application, and by sales channel in the serial device server market evaluate the present scenario as well as growth prospects of the regional serial device server market for 2018–2027. The North America serial device server market has been estimated to dominate the serial device server market, accounting for a maximum revenue share of the market by 2018 end. Europe and APEJ serial device server markets are expected to account for over 21.8% and 22.9% revenue share, respectively, of the global Serial Device Server market by 2027 end. Among the emerging markets, APEJ serial device server market is estimated to exhibit a significant CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period, followed by Japan with a CAGR of 9.6%.

To provide in-depth insights into the pattern of demand for the serial device server market, the market is segmented on the basis of type. It includes 1 Port, 2 Port, 4 Port, 8 Port, 16 Port, and Other Port. The 4 Port segment is expected to dominate the Serial Device Server market over the forecast period, in terms of value, which accounted for 26.2% value share in 2027.

The section – serial device server market analysis, by application comprehensively analyzes the market on the basis of end-user applications where serial device server is used. The market is segmented into access control systems, attendance systems, POS systems, and others. The segment, access control systems in a serial device server market accounted for the highest market share of more than 60% in 2017. The segment attendance system is expected to grow moderately in the forecast period.

The section – serial device server market analysis, by sales channel comprehensively analyzes the market on the basis of different channels through which the serial device server can be purchased. The market is segmented into exclusive brand stores, online, hypermarket and others. Independent Electronics Store segment accounted for the highest market share in 2017. However, the online segment is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period due to increase traction of people towards e-commerce.

Also, increasing demand for Serial Device Server in the APEJ region is driving the prominent manufacturers to strategically enter in the APEJ market with an objective to target the opportunities in the region. The Serial Device Server market in North America region has matured, and hence, the companies are targeting emerging markets to increase their sales revenues.

APEJ Region Critical in the Serial Device Server Market

The APEJ region is estimated to account for more than 15% market share in the Global Serial Device Server market in 2018, and this share is expected to grow by a massive rate of 232 BPS, causing the APEJ market to grab more than 20% market share by the end of 2027. This highly populous continent is spearheaded by the rapid economic growth and increase in the adoption of flexible networking devices such as serial device server in Indian and South Korean countries, and customers in these countries will continue to demand the maximum Serial Device Server.

Global Serial Device Server Market: Competition Dashboard

Fact.MR has profiled some of the most prominent company’s active in the global Serial Device Server market such as MOXA Technologies Co., Ltd., QUATECH, INC., Mencom Corporation, Perle Systems, Siemens Industrial Communication, Advantech Co., Ltd., Comtrol Corporation, 3onedata, Atop Technologies Inc., Silex Technology America, Inc., and ORing Industrial Networking Corporation.. The key market players in the Serial Device Server market are focusing on product development and collaboration. Vendors in the serial device server market are focusing on developing innovative solutions that can meet the changing customer requirements. Recently, MOXA Technologies Co., Ltd., a provider of industrial networking products, launched three-in-one serial device server to provide users with high flexibility to integrate serial equipment with a wireless Ethernet network. This configuration will enable customers to use the serial device server in diversified industrial data acquisition applications.

Global Serial Device Server Market: Key Insights

The Serial Device Server market has grown consistently at a CAGR of 8.7%, and the market has been expanding at a higher pace. The vendors in the serial device server market are focusing on product development companies that provide Serial Device Server and gain a competitive edge in the market by providing diversified product categories.