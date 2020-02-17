Sequins Apparels Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Sequins Apparels Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of "Sequins Apparels Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Sequins Apparels Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Sequins apparels are clothes decorated by sequin. This report mainly covers sequin dress for wedding and parties.

Sequins apparels are clothes mainly dressed in special occasion such as wedding and parties. So, its consumption per capita is limited. Global major sequins apparels consumption regions are mainly concentrated in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. In 2015, North America consumed about 34.88% of global sequins apparels. Europe and Asia separately consumed 27.99% and 17.34%. South America consumed 4518 K Unit with a consumption share of 14.10%.

Due to people’s different living habits, sequins apparels seems more popular in developed companies than developing countries. With increasing of global population, global sequins apparels production increased from 27759 K Unit in 2011 to 33043 K Unit in 2015, with an average increase rate of 3.66%.

The global Sequins Apparels market is valued at 10700 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 18100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sequins Apparels market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Sequins Apparels in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sequins Apparels in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Sequins Apparels market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Sequins Apparels market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Christinas Fashion

Rent the Runway

Badgleymischka

La sposa

Adrianna Papell

La Femme Dresses

Jovani Dresses

Debenhams

Ralph Lauren

House of Fraser

Calvin Klein

RAY＆Co

Noa Noa

French Connection

Simply Dresses

Alex Evenings

Laura

Rosanovias

Tedbaker

Mingzhu

Balmain

Bebe

Weibiao

Revolve Clothing

DSS Cottinfab

Market size by Product

0-18 years

18-30 years

＞30 years

Market size by End User

Wedding

Parties

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Key Stakeholders

Sequins Apparels Manufacturers

Sequins Apparels Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Sequins Apparels Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sequins Apparels Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Sequins Apparels Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 0-18 years

1.4.3 18-30 years

1.4.4 ＞30 years

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Sequins Apparels Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Wedding

1.5.3 Parties

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Sequins Apparels Market Size

2.1.1 Global Sequins Apparels Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Sequins Apparels Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Sequins Apparels Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Sequins Apparels Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Sequins Apparels Revenue by Regions

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Christinas Fashion

11.1.1 Christinas Fashion Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Christinas Fashion Sequins Apparels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Christinas Fashion Sequins Apparels Products Offered

11.1.5 Christinas Fashion Recent Development

11.2 Rent the Runway

11.2.1 Rent the Runway Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Rent the Runway Sequins Apparels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Rent the Runway Sequins Apparels Products Offered

11.2.5 Rent the Runway Recent Development

11.3 Badgleymischka

11.3.1 Badgleymischka Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Badgleymischka Sequins Apparels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Badgleymischka Sequins Apparels Products Offered

11.3.5 Badgleymischka Recent Development

11.4 La sposa

11.4.1 La sposa Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 La sposa Sequins Apparels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 La sposa Sequins Apparels Products Offered

11.4.5 La sposa Recent Development

11.5 Adrianna Papell

11.5.1 Adrianna Papell Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Adrianna Papell Sequins Apparels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Adrianna Papell Sequins Apparels Products Offered

11.5.5 Adrianna Papell Recent Development

11.6 La Femme Dresses

11.6.1 La Femme Dresses Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 La Femme Dresses Sequins Apparels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 La Femme Dresses Sequins Apparels Products Offered

11.6.5 La Femme Dresses Recent Development

11.7 Jovani Dresses

11.7.1 Jovani Dresses Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Jovani Dresses Sequins Apparels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Jovani Dresses Sequins Apparels Products Offered

11.7.5 Jovani Dresses Recent Development

11.8 Debenhams

11.8.1 Debenhams Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Debenhams Sequins Apparels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Debenhams Sequins Apparels Products Offered

11.8.5 Debenhams Recent Development

11.9 Ralph Lauren

11.9.1 Ralph Lauren Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Ralph Lauren Sequins Apparels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Ralph Lauren Sequins Apparels Products Offered

11.9.5 Ralph Lauren Recent Development

11.10 House of Fraser

11.10.1 House of Fraser Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 House of Fraser Sequins Apparels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 House of Fraser Sequins Apparels Products Offered

11.10.5 House of Fraser Recent Development

