Sepsis Therapeutics Market- Segmentation Detailed Study with Forecast to 2024

Sepsis, also known as septicemia, is a life-threatening disease caused when the body responds to an infection. Sepsis leads to a series of reactions that causes widespread inflammation throughout the body and could result in septic shock, a medical emergency. Sepsis is categorized by the presence of numerous bacteria in the blood that are actively dividing.

These changes could lead to organ dysfunction such as depression of heart, collapse of blood circulation, increased metabolic rate, etc. Sepsis affects people of every age, but is most frequently seen in infants under three months of age whose immune system has not developed sufficiently to fight infections, and in people older than 60 years and people with chronic medical conditions such as cancer or HIV. According to the estimates of Surviving Sepsis Campaign (SSC), the incidence of sepsis is 3 per 1,000 individuals worldwide. Sepsis is the leading cause of death in developing countries. Around 18 million cases of sepsis occur every year across the world. Over 30,000 cases of severe sepsis occur in the U.K. every year. Sepsis kills over six million children and new-born every year. In the U.S., every hour, 36 people die due to sepsis, and around 1.16 million people get affected annually due to sepsis.

Treatment of sepsis depends on the site and cause of infection. Management of sepsis includes three tests and three treatments, known as sepsis six. Treatment involves administration of antibiotics, intravenous administration of fluids, and giving oxygen if the levels are low. Tests include blood culture, blood samples, and monitoring of urine output. The sepsis therapeutics market can be categorized on the basis of drug class and region. On the basis of drug class, the market can be segmented into aminoglycosides, colony stimulating factors, second generation cephalosporins, third generation cephalosporins, glycopeptide antibiotics, inhaled intifectives, and others.

On the basis of geography, the sepsis therapeutics market is segmented into five regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the most dominant market in terms of revenue owing to high incidence of sepsis and rising awareness among people about complications associated with sepsis. Europe follows closely in terms of revenue due to high incidence rate and increase in research activities in the area of sepsis.

For instance, The European Sepsis Academy (ESA-ITN), is an international project working for the development and validation of pathological insights, clinical trial models, and biomarker diagnostics that would enable development and implementation of personalized treatment strategies targeted at the immunosuppressive phase of sepsis. The Asia Pacific market is also witnessing positive growth due to high rate of development in the healthcare industry, government initiatives for the development of sepsis treatment, and increasing prevalence of sepsis.

The global sepsis therapeutics market is driven by high unmet needs against the backdrop of increasing number of sepsis cases. The escalating prevalence of sepsis can be attributed to the large number of surgeries and hospital acquired infections, and the rising aging population with compromised immune system and metabolism. In addition, increasing awareness about sepsis and extensive research and development in the field of sepsis therapeutics will propel the market in the near future. Furthermore, innovations in novel treatment options for treatment of septic shock and increasing awareness among people will boost the market in the coming years. However, high cost of treatment and the number of side effects associated with medication are some of the factors that may hinder the growth of the sepsis therapeutics market.

Some of the major players operating in the sepsis therapeutics market are Adrenomed AG, Altor BioScience Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, InflaRx GmbH, and INOTREM S.A.