Sepsis Detection Device Market – High Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections, and Increasing Product Approvals are Factors Driving the Growth of the Market

Sepsis is the destructive inflammatory response of the body to bloodstream infections which leads to organ damage & death. Sepsis is serious condition requiring early diagnosis and treatment to increase the patient’s chances of survival. Sepsis is categorized into 3 types such as sepsis, severe sepsis and septic shock based on the severity of systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) symptoms shown by the body. According to NCBI, the number of patients suffering from the ailment is steadily increasing, resulting in the need for rapid and advanced diagnostic testing. As per the Sepsis Alliance, in U.S., every year, nearly 258,000 people succumb to sepsis. Globally, there are around 18 million cases of sepsis diagnosed each year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 180,000 sepsis-related deaths occurred in U.S., in 2014. Sepsis has a high prevalence rate among geriatric and neonatal population owing to their weak immunity. Neonatal sepsis has the highest death rate. Alarming prevalence and mortality rate is expected to boost the growth of the global sepsis detection device market during forecast period. It is difficult to diagnose sepsis from other similar non-infectious conditions in critically ill patients with similar symptoms. Therefore, the demand for rapid and accurate sepsis detection devices is expected to increase during forecast period.

Rising geriatric population, high incidence of hospital-acquired infections, growing number of surgical procedures, changing healthcare infrastructure, and increasing product approvals are factors driving the growth of the global sepsis detection device market. However, high cost of treatment and lack of skilled staff are factors impeding the market growth. Research and development activities are focused to develop sepsis detection techniques providing fast and accurate results. Emerging markets such as India and China are actively involved in the development of novel devices for the early detection of sepsis. For instance, an IIT Delhi-based researcher developed a colorimetric rapid card test with the help of using an antibiotic colistin and gold nanoparticles to detect endotoxin levels in human serum. Another, India-based diagnostic chain SRL diagnostics has developed “Sepsiscreen Test” to fulfil the huge unmet need for sepsis detection.

The global sepsis detection device market can be segmented based on technology, product type, method, usability, pathogen type, and region. Based on technology, the market can be divided into microbiology, molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, and flow cytometry. In terms of product type, the market can be categorized into blood culture media, instruments, assay kits & reagents, and software. Based on method, the global sepsis detection market can be bifurcated into conventional diagnostics and automated diagnostics. In terms of usability, the market can be segmented into laboratory testing and point-of-care testing. Based on pathogen type, the market can be categorized into bacterial sepsis and fungal sepsis. The bacterial sepsis segment can be further bifurcated into gram-negative bacterial sepsis and gram-positive bacterial sepsis. The molecular diagnostic technique is less popular as compared to other techniques, due to higher cost. However, it is anticipated to show rapid growth during forecast period owing to changing economic conditions, increasing health care expenditure, and rising demand for fast and accurate results.

Based on region, the global sepsis detection device market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is leading the market owing to the high sepsis prevalence rate in the region, adoption of advanced techniques, and the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure. Sepsis is the leading cause of death in North American countries such the U.S. After North America, Europe is largest sepsis detection device market due to high prevalence of the disease, which accounts to nearly 3 in 1,000 in general population and 23 in 1,000 in hospitalized patients and a high mortality rate ranging between 36,000-64,000 cases in England and Wales. Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a considerable growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing expenditure on research & development activities, rising geriatric population, and poor hygiene conditions in many underdeveloped regions.

