Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 7.10% and Forecast to 2021

Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market 2017
Semiconductors form the building blocks of electronic devices. They are the crucial core of any electronic component. Semiconductor capital spending, essentially, refers to the capital investments by vendors in the semiconductor domain. The entire capital spending market is made up of capital equipment assets and other assets. Other assets include land, building, and other essential infrastructure, except the capital equipment required to create semiconductor manufacturing facilities. Capital spending in the semiconductor industry is estimated to grow significantly from 2017. 2016 was the year of the cyclical trend where investments declined substantially due to the oversupply of semiconductor devices.
The analysts forecast the global semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 7.10% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Applied Materials
• EBARA
• Lapmaster
• Logitech
Other prominent vendors
• Entrepix
• Revasum
• TOKYO SEIMITSU
• Logomatic
Market driver
• Incentives and discounts for long-term customers
Market challenge
• High development costs
Market trend
• Use of NEMS
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• Market outline
• Semiconductor value chain
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Segmentation by application
• Comparison by application
• 300 mm– Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• 200 mm – Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• 150 mm – Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• Market opportunity by application
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
• Segmentation by end-user
• Comparison by end-user
• Foundries – Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• Memory manufacturers – Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• IDMs – Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• Key leading countries
• Taiwan
• South Korea
• Japan
• China
• Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
• Use of NEMS
• Growth of ULSI
• Transition toward 3D structures
• Increasing wafer sizes
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendor overview
• Applied Materials
• EBARA
• Lapmaster
• Logitech
..…..Continued
