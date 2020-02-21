Semiconductor Wafer Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis, Research, Growth, Deployment, Latest Innovations, Creation and Gross Margin Study with Forecasts to 2022

Market Overview

The latest report by Market Research Future (MRFR) states that the global semiconductor wafer market is predicted to reach an impressive market value of USD 40 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2016-2022). The wafer refers to the narrow part of semiconductor material, which are available in the form of silicon, as silicon is the most common element that makes use of semiconductor. Semiconductor wafers exist in the form of integrated circuit as well as in various electronic devices.

At present, almost every electronic equipment has been created using the semiconductor appliances, be it smartphones, or laptops, tablets, or wearable devices. This has led to more demand for the semiconductor wafer market. The market owes its tremendous growth to factors like the growing use of semiconductors in numerous industry verticals like consumer electronics, automotive, medical as well as military. Silicon wafer is utilized as a substrate when semiconductor components are fabricated, for instance as integrated circuits (ICs). Accelerated demand for wireless communication devices like smartphones and tablets will render the market highly lucrative in the coming years.

But the replacement of silicon by gallium nitride (GaN) to manufacture semiconductor wafers can curb the market growth to some extent in forthcoming years. But with the increasing disposable income and subsequent rise in demand for technologically sophisticated gadgets, the market growth will maintain its momentum throughout the forecast period. Additionally, growing installations of solar panels around the world, backed by growing awareness regarding renewable energy sources will fuel the market growth in the foreseeable future.

Key Players

The established companies operating in the global semiconductor wafer market are Lam Research Corporation (U.S.), Applied Materials (U.S.), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Screen Semiconductor Solutions (Japan), ASM International (U.S.), Hitachi Kokusai (Japan), Nikon (Japan), ASML Holding (Netherlands), KLA-Tencor Corporation (Japan), among others.

Market Segmentation

The global semiconductor wafer market is segmented on the basis of process and application.

The processes in the global semiconductor wafer market are back end of line (BOEL) and front end of line (FEOL).

The applications in the global market for semiconductor wafer are consumer electronics (Smartphone, Tablet/PC, Television and others), information technology (IT), Healthcare, BFSI, Telecom, Automotive among others.

Regional Outlook

The market for semiconductor wafer is spread across the key regions of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific dominates the global market of semiconductor wafer with the largest market share. Rising number of semiconductor manufacturing capacities in Taiwan and China would add to the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the demand for electronic products like smartphones and tablets in automotive industry owing to China’s growing portion in car shipments is driving the market growth.

North America holds a sizeable market share followed by Europe, on account of the increasing demand for silicon substrates resulting in the rise in solar photovoltaic cells application. Furthermore, elevated number of installations of solar panels owing to growing awareness regarding environment-friendly options in the region has been a highly instrumental factor fueling the regional market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The analysis of the market has been obtained by considering several factors like the financial position, segmental research and development (R&D) investment, product portfolio, brand value, key innovations and strategy analysis, in the semiconductor wafers market. The primary strategies employed by the majority of the key players are Agreement & Partnership, Product Launch, Acquisition and expansion.

Industry News

ZEISS has launched a new suite of high-resolution 3D X-ray imaging solutions for the purpose of failure analysis (FA) of advanced semiconductor packages. The ZEISS systems have Xradia 800 Ultra X-ray microscopes (XRM) and Xradia 600-series Versa for submicron and nanoscale package FA. With this move, ZEISS has established itself as one of the leading companies in the semiconductor wafer market, boasting of the broadest portfolio of 3D X-ray imaging technologies.

