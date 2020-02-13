Semiconductor Packaging Materials 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.33% and Forecast to 2021

Semiconductor packaging materials comprise metals, plastic, and ceramic components. They not only protect the IC on the semiconductor die, but also interconnect the die and the PCB. They protect the die from external mechanical impacts and corrosion, and also act as an electrically conductive interconnects with excellent signal propagation properties. Excessive heat in the circuits is dissipated through heat spreaders. Packaging components vary in dimensions and functionality.

The analysts forecast the Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials market to grow at a CAGR of 4.33 percent over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this Report

The Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials market can be divided into seven segments based on the type of product: Organic Substrates, Bonding Wires, Leadframes, Encapsulation Resins, Ceramic Packages, Die Attach Materials, and Other Semiconductor Packaging Materials. The key consumers of these packaging materials are the Electronics Industry, the Semiconductor Industry, and the Automotive Sector.

The report, Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, North America, and Europe; it also covers the Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

Key Vendors

• Alent

• BASF

• Henkel

• Hitachi Chemical

• Kyocera

Other Prominent Vendors

• Beijing Doublink Solders

• Beijing Kehua New Chemical Technology

• Cheil Industries

• Diehl Metall

• Duksan Hi-metal

• DuPont

• Dynacraft

• Evergreen Semiconductor Materials

• Guangdong Rongtai

• Heesung Metal

• Heraeus

• Honeywell Electronic Materials

• Ibiden

• Indium

• IQE

• KCC

• LG Innotek

• Lintec

• Lord

• Mitsui High-Tec

• MK Electron

• Nanya PCB

• Ningbo Dongsheng IC

• Nippon Micrometal

Key Market Driver

• Surge in Sales of Smartphones and Smart Devices

Key Market Challenge

• High Dependency on Performance of Semiconductor Equipment Industry

Key Market Trend

• Popularity of Redistributed Chip Packaging

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

01. Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Product Offerings

04. Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Market Landscape

06.1 Market Size and Forecast

06.2 Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Type of Material

07.1 Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market by Type of Material 2014-2019

07.2 Global Organic Substrates Market

07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.3 Global Bonding Wires Market

07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.4 Global Leadframes Market

07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.5 Global Encapsulation Resins Market

07.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.6 Global Ceramic Packages Market

07.6.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.7 Global Die Attach Materials Market

07.7.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.8 Global Other Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market

07.8.1 Market Size and Forecast

08. Market Segmentation by Packaging Technology

08.1 Global SO Market

08.1.1 Market Overview

08.2 Global GA Packages Market

08.2.1 Market Overview

08.3 Global Flat No-leads Packages Market

08.3.1 Market Overview

08.4 Global QFP Market

08.4.1 Market Overview

08.5 Global DIP Market

08.5.1 Market Overview

08.6 Global Other Technologies Market

08.6.1 Market Overview

09. Geographical Segmentation

10. Key Leading Countries

10.1 Taiwan

10.2 China

10.3 Japan

11. Buying Criteria

12. Market Growth Drivers

13. Drivers and their Impact

14. Market Challenges

15. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

16. Market Trends

..…..Continued