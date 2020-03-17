Semiconductor packaging materials comprise metals, plastic, and ceramic components. They not only protect the IC on the semiconductor die, but also interconnect the die and the PCB. They protect the die from external mechanical impacts and corrosion, and also act as an electrically conductive interconnects with excellent signal propagation properties. Excessive heat in the circuits is dissipated through heat spreaders. Packaging components vary in dimensions and functionality.
The analysts forecast the Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials market to grow at a CAGR of 4.33 percent over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
The Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials market can be divided into seven segments based on the type of product: Organic Substrates, Bonding Wires, Leadframes, Encapsulation Resins, Ceramic Packages, Die Attach Materials, and Other Semiconductor Packaging Materials. The key consumers of these packaging materials are the Electronics Industry, the Semiconductor Industry, and the Automotive Sector.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/38521-global-semiconductor-packaging-materials-market-2015-2019
The report, Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, North America, and Europe; it also covers the Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
Key Vendors
• Alent
• BASF
• Henkel
• Hitachi Chemical
• Kyocera
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/411517124/semiconductor-packaging-materials-2017-global-market-expected-to-grow-at-cagr-of-4-33-and-forecast-to-2021
Other Prominent Vendors
• Beijing Doublink Solders
• Beijing Kehua New Chemical Technology
• Cheil Industries
• Diehl Metall
• Duksan Hi-metal
• DuPont
• Dynacraft
• Evergreen Semiconductor Materials
• Guangdong Rongtai
• Heesung Metal
• Heraeus
• Honeywell Electronic Materials
• Ibiden
• Indium
• IQE
• KCC
• LG Innotek
• Lintec
• Lord
• Mitsui High-Tec
• MK Electron
• Nanya PCB
• Ningbo Dongsheng IC
• Nippon Micrometal
Key Market Driver
• Surge in Sales of Smartphones and Smart Devices
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Market Challenge
• High Dependency on Performance of Semiconductor Equipment Industry
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Market Trend
• Popularity of Redistributed Chip Packaging
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/38521-global-semiconductor-packaging-materials-market-2015-2019
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
06.1 Market Size and Forecast
06.2 Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Type of Material
07.1 Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market by Type of Material 2014-2019
07.2 Global Organic Substrates Market
07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.3 Global Bonding Wires Market
07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.4 Global Leadframes Market
07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.5 Global Encapsulation Resins Market
07.5.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.6 Global Ceramic Packages Market
07.6.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.7 Global Die Attach Materials Market
07.7.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.8 Global Other Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market
07.8.1 Market Size and Forecast
08. Market Segmentation by Packaging Technology
08.1 Global SO Market
08.1.1 Market Overview
08.2 Global GA Packages Market
08.2.1 Market Overview
08.3 Global Flat No-leads Packages Market
08.3.1 Market Overview
08.4 Global QFP Market
08.4.1 Market Overview
08.5 Global DIP Market
08.5.1 Market Overview
08.6 Global Other Technologies Market
08.6.1 Market Overview
09. Geographical Segmentation
10. Key Leading Countries
10.1 Taiwan
10.2 China
10.3 Japan
11. Buying Criteria
12. Market Growth Drivers
13. Drivers and their Impact
14. Market Challenges
15. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
16. Market Trends
..…..Continued
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349