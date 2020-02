Semiconductor Metallization and Interconnects Market 2019 Product Type, Application and Specification Forecast to 2025

Semiconductor Metallization and Interconnects Market 2019

Semiconductor metallization is an integral part of semiconductor manufacturing. Metallization, the final step in the wafer processing sequence, is the process by which the components of integrated circuits are interconnected by an aluminum conductor. This process produces a thin-film metal layer that will serve as the required conductor pattern for the interconnection of the various components on the chip.

In 2018, the global Semiconductor Metallization and Interconnects market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Semiconductor Metallization and Interconnects status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Semiconductor Metallization and Interconnects development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amkor Technology Inc.

At&S

Atotech Deutschland Gmbh

Aveni Inc.

China Wafer Level Csp Co. Ltd.

Chipbond Technology Corp.

Chipmos Technologies Inc.

Deca Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Insight Sip

International Quantum Epitaxy Plc

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

Kokomo Semiconductors

Nanium S.A.

Nemotek Technologie

Powertech Technology Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd.

Stats Chippac Ltd.

Suss Microtec

Toshiba Corp.

Triquint Semiconductor Inc.

Unisem

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Filament Evaporation

Electron-Beam Evaporation

Flash Evaporation

Induction Evaporation

Sputtering

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Defense And Aerospace

Medical

Industrial

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Semiconductor Metallization and Interconnects Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Filament Evaporation

1.4.3 Electron-Beam Evaporation

1.4.4 Flash Evaporation

1.4.5 Induction Evaporation

1.4.6 Sputtering

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Semiconductor Metallization and Interconnects Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Consumer Electronics

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Defense And Aerospace

1.5.5 Medical

1.5.6 Industrial

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Semiconductor Metallization and Interconnects Market Size

2.2 Semiconductor Metallization and Interconnects Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Semiconductor Metallization and Interconnects Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Semiconductor Metallization and Interconnects Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Amkor Technology Inc.

12.1.1 Amkor Technology Inc. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Semiconductor Metallization and Interconnects Introduction

12.1.4 Amkor Technology Inc. Revenue in Semiconductor Metallization and Interconnects Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Amkor Technology Inc. Recent Development

12.2 At&S

12.2.1 At&S Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Semiconductor Metallization and Interconnects Introduction

12.2.4 At&S Revenue in Semiconductor Metallization and Interconnects Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 At&S Recent Development

12.3 Atotech Deutschland Gmbh

12.3.1 Atotech Deutschland Gmbh Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Semiconductor Metallization and Interconnects Introduction

12.3.4 Atotech Deutschland Gmbh Revenue in Semiconductor Metallization and Interconnects Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Atotech Deutschland Gmbh Recent Development

12.4 Aveni Inc.

12.4.1 Aveni Inc. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Semiconductor Metallization and Interconnects Introduction

12.4.4 Aveni Inc. Revenue in Semiconductor Metallization and Interconnects Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Aveni Inc. Recent Development

12.5 China Wafer Level Csp Co. Ltd.

12.5.1 China Wafer Level Csp Co. Ltd. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Semiconductor Metallization and Interconnects Introduction

12.5.4 China Wafer Level Csp Co. Ltd. Revenue in Semiconductor Metallization and Interconnects Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 China Wafer Level Csp Co. Ltd. Recent Development

12.6 Chipbond Technology Corp.

12.6.1 Chipbond Technology Corp. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Semiconductor Metallization and Interconnects Introduction

12.6.4 Chipbond Technology Corp. Revenue in Semiconductor Metallization and Interconnects Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Chipbond Technology Corp. Recent Development

12.7 Chipmos Technologies Inc.

12.7.1 Chipmos Technologies Inc. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Semiconductor Metallization and Interconnects Introduction

12.7.4 Chipmos Technologies Inc. Revenue in Semiconductor Metallization and Interconnects Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Chipmos Technologies Inc. Recent Development

12.8 Deca Technologies Inc.

12.8.1 Deca Technologies Inc. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Semiconductor Metallization and Interconnects Introduction

12.8.4 Deca Technologies Inc. Revenue in Semiconductor Metallization and Interconnects Business (2014-2019)

Continued…..

