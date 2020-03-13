The analysts forecast the global semiconductor IP market to grow at a CAGR of 9.79% during the period 2018-2022.
Semiconductor intellectual properties (SIPs) are considered to be the building blocks or reusable design core components of chip design layout, logic for instances, transistor cells, which are either created by the users for its own use and/or licensed to other users.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global semiconductor IP market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
The report, Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ARM (Softbank Group)
• Synopsys
• Imagination Technologies
• Cadence Design Systems
Semiconductor IP Market Enabling Technologies, Applications, Standardization, Key Trends Forecasts 2022
Market driver
• Complex chip designs and use of multi-core technologies
Market challenge
• Challenge of delivering configurable semiconductor IP
Market trend
• Proliferation of wireless technologies
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market outline
- Business models
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Mobile computing devices – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Consumer electronics – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Automotive – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Industrial automation – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Networking – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FORM FACTOR
- Segmentation by form factor
- Comparison by form factor
- Processor IP – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Physical IP – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Digital IP – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by form factor
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Fabless semiconductor companies – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- IDMs – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Foundries – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
Continued……
