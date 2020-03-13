Semiconductor IP Market Enabling Technologies, Applications, Standardization, Key Trends Forecasts 2022

The analysts forecast the global semiconductor IP market to grow at a CAGR of 9.79% during the period 2018-2022.

Semiconductor intellectual properties (SIPs) are considered to be the building blocks or reusable design core components of chip design layout, logic for instances, transistor cells, which are either created by the users for its own use and/or licensed to other users.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global semiconductor IP market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

The report, Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ARM (Softbank Group)

• Synopsys

• Imagination Technologies

• Cadence Design Systems

Market driver

• Complex chip designs and use of multi-core technologies

Market challenge

• Challenge of delivering configurable semiconductor IP

Market trend

• Proliferation of wireless technologies

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

