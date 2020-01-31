WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Semiconductor Inspection System 2019 Market Segmentation,Application,Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2023”.

Semiconductor Inspection System Industry 2019

Description:-

The semiconductor inspection system operates in the production lines to improve the quality of manufactured devices. The primary function of the semiconductor inspection system is to provide application support provisioning to enhance the quality of the product. With advancements in technology and introduction of the internet of things (IoT) into the semiconductor industry, the role of semiconductor inspection systems has become more crucial.

The global semiconductor inspection system market is expected to reach approximately USD 6.90 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.

The market has been divided into various segments based on type and end-user.

By type, the market is segmented into wafer inspection system and mask inspection system. The wafer inspection system can maintain high process throughput apart from detecting particles on the surface and at the bottom of contact holes. Due to this, the wafer inspection system is expected to dominate the semiconductor inspection market and grow with a faster CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

By end-user, the market is classified into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The large enterprise segment is expected to show significant growth at a faster CAGR of 15% during the forecast period, owing to the availability of large number of equipment and huge production line. Large organizations have a strong hold on the semiconductor market and hence is projected to dominate the semiconductor industry market during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of semiconductor inspection system market include KLA-Tencor Corporation (US), ASML Holding NV (Netherlands), Applied Materials, Inc. (US), Lasertec Corporation (Japan), Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. (Japan), Nanometrics, Inc. (US), Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (US), Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium), JEOL Ltd (Japan), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US).

Global Semiconductor Inspection System Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global semiconductor inspection system market

• To provide insights into the factors affecting market growth

• To analyze the semiconductor inspection system market based on value chain and Porter’s five force analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of type, end-user, and region

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the semiconductor inspection system market

Target Audience

• Semiconductor inspection companies

• Semiconductor component manufacturers

• Research organizations

• Original equipment manufacturers

• System Integrators

• Technical universities

• Technology investors

• Government Organizations

• Research/Consultancy firms

